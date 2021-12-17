Two Nigerian ladies who both graduated as best students from their departments in Covenant University bumped into each other in the UK

The two ladies graduated in 2019, one as the best graduating student in Economics, and the other best graduating student in Accounting

The surprised meeting has been described as a justification of the sayings that the world is a small place and that what goes around comes around

Two former students of Covenant University who live in the United Kingdom recently bumped into each other unexpectedly.

Interestingly, both of them were the best graduating students during their convocation. They both finished at Covenant University in 2019.

Edna Jenifer and her friend met in the UK. Credit: Edna Jenifer

Source: Twitter

While one was the best graduating student in Accounting, the other graduated as best in Economics.

One of the ladies, Edna Jenifer, who shared the story on Twitter said both of them now live and work for top firms in the UK.

She tweeted:

"Best in Accounting meets Best in Economics, Covenant University class of 2019, in the UK. Best in Accounting working in one of the top Asset Managers in the world & Best in Economics working in one of the top Investment Banks globally. School may not be a scam, after all."

Nigerians on Twitter react

@DanielRegha:

"School was never a scam; Anyone saying that being educated & getting a certificate is a waste of time is lying to his or herself cos education takes one places money can't. All one prays for, is to meet the right people at the right time & get the connection. May God help us all."

@Grace_undiluted:

"This is the goal I'm chasing. I want to be good in my field. I'm going to be one of the best forensic criminologists in the world will ever have. I am super proud of you ladies and I am positive that my life will turn out great too. Congratulations! You rock."

@Loud_Dera:

"School no be scam if money join am. Best in anything for my school na graduate assistant."

