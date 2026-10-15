Official guidance was released by the British Army outlining how interested individuals can begin their enlistment journey

Structured into six distinct phases, the procedure walks candidates from initial account creation through to application submission

Additional support is also available to help applicants as they prepare for the months-long assessment that follows

The British Army has outlined the procedure that applicants were required to follow when they wanted to enlist, and the guidance was divided into six distinct stages that led from initial registration to the start of formal assessment.

The details were made available through the official recruitment portal operated by the British Army, which served as the primary source for individuals who were considering a career in the service and wanted to understand how the application was structured.

UK Army outlines 6 steps for prospective recruits. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

According to the guidance that was provided, the first stage involved the creation of a personal account on the system, and at that point candidates were asked to supply basic personal information that included their full name, their date of birth and their contact details so that a record could be established.

Once the account had been created, a verification message was sent to the email address or telephone number that had been supplied, and applicants were required to follow the instructions contained within that message in order to activate their profile and proceed further.

After activation had been completed, candidates were then asked a series of preliminary questions that were designed to determine whether they were suitable to make an application, and those questions focused on their age, their nationality and any educational or professional qualifications they had obtained.

When eligibility had been confirmed, applicants were presented with the different types of application that were available to them, and the system filtered the options so that only those for which the individual was qualified were displayed, which included roles as a regular soldier, a regular officer, a reserve soldier and a reserve officer, although some candidates only saw a single option depending on their earlier responses.

The next stage required the completion and submission of the chosen application form, which involved answering additional questions that allowed the British Army to understand the candidate's interest in joining, and once the form had been submitted the initial part of the process was regarded as finished.

Following submission, the longer joining process began, which typically extended over several months and included attendance at assessment centres alongside medical and physical fitness evaluations, and each applicant was assigned a recruiter who provided guidance and support throughout that period, while advice on online safety and further assistance through career centres and a helpline had also been included in the material that was published.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng