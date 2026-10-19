The British Army's Royal Logistic Corps is currently offering a £10,000 Golden Hello bonus to new full-time recruits in two specific roles

The bonus is available to people joining as a Driver Comms Specialist or a Supply Chain Operator in the Royal Logistic Corps

Prospective recruits are advised to speak with a recruiter directly to find out whether they qualify for the additional payment

The British Army is offering an extra £10,000 to new recruits who join two specific roles within its Royal Logistic Corps, in what the Army is calling a "Golden Hello" bonus.

According to the Royal Logistic Corps page on the British Army's official website the bonus applies exclusively to people enlisting full-time as either a Driver Comms Specialist or a Supply Chain Operator.

UK Army currently offers extra £10,000 to those who join 2 listed roles. Photo credit: NurPhoto/ Getty Images, BBC.

Source: UGC

Recruits interested in finding out whether they qualify are directed to speak with an Army recruiter.

What Is the Royal Logistic Corps?

The Royal Logistic Corps is one of the largest corps in the British Army, responsible for keeping military operations running by supplying equipment, ammunition, fuel, food, and water to units across the force.

RLC soldiers are deployed both within the United Kingdom and internationally, supporting the Army in peacetime and during active operations.

The corps handles the full spectrum of supply chain and logistics functions, making it a critical part of the Army's operational capability.

A career in the RLC is marketed as offering not just military service but also transferable trade skills that recruits can carry into civilian life.

Two Roles Eligible for the £10,000 Bonus

Of the many soldier roles available within the Royal Logistic Corps, only two currently come with the Golden Hello incentive attached.

The Driver Comms Specialist role combines vehicle operation with communications duties, while the Supply Chain Operator role focuses on the management and movement of military stores and equipment through the Army's logistics network.

The £10,000 bonus is an additional financial incentive on top of standard Army pay, and the Army has noted that recruits should confirm eligibility directly with a recruitment centre, as conditions may apply.

For Nigerians and other Commonwealth nationals already exploring the japa route into UK employment, the British Army remains one of the more accessible pathways, as it has historically been open to citizens of Commonwealth countries who meet the residency and eligibility requirements.

The Golden Hello bonus adds a significant financial dimension to that conversation, particularly for those considering a logistics or transport-related career.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng