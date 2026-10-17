Denmark published details of a special short-stay rule that allows citizens of select countries to remain in the Schengen area for up to 90 days

Only two African countries made the list of nations whose citizens qualify for the rule, out of several countries worldwide

The Danish government's website named the two African countries alongside several Caribbean and South American nations

Denmark has confirmed that citizens of only two African countries qualify for a special short-stay provision that grants extended access across the Schengen area without a visa.

Details published on the Danish government's official website outline two distinct categories of travellers who benefit from relaxed entry conditions.

Denmark explains special Schengen stay rule for citizens of 2 African countries. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/ Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Denmark: The two African countries named

The first applies broadly to nationals of any country that already has a visa-free arrangement with Denmark, allowing them to remain within the Schengen region for a maximum of 90 days within any 180 days.

The second category is more specific. According to the Danish government's website, citizens of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mauritius, and the Seychelles are permitted to stay in a Schengen country for up to 90 days within any six months.

Of the seven nations listed, only two are African:

Mauritius the Seychelles

Both are island nations located in the Indian Ocean, and their inclusion places them in rare company on a list dominated by Caribbean and South American states.

What this means for African travellers

For the vast majority of African passport holders, the standard Schengen visa application process remains the only route into the region. Countries such as Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa do not appear on either of Denmark's short-stay eligibility lists, meaning their citizens must apply for a Schengen visa through the conventional embassy route before travelling.

The Danish government states the rule plainly:

"If you are a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Mauritius or the Seychelles, you can stay in a Schengen country for up to 90 days in any six-month period."

Mauritius and the Seychelles have long held relatively strong passport rankings on the continent, and their inclusion in Denmark's special short-stay category reflects the visa agreements these island nations have cultivated over the years. For citizens of the remaining 52 or so African countries, however, visa-free or simplified access to the Schengen zone continues to be largely out of reach.

Denmark outlines citizenship rules for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark had explained how long foreign nationals must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

Although the standard requirement is nine years of continuous residence, refugees, Nordic citizens, spouses of Danish nationals and certain students may qualify after a shorter period.

Source: Legit.ng