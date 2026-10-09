Japan's Immigration Services Agency published the official procedure for foreign nationals who want to extend their stay without changing their residence status

The application window opens three months before a permit expires, but certain life events allow foreigners to apply even earlier

Pregnancy, hospitalisation, long-term business trips abroad, and family simultaneous applications are among the special circumstances Japan recognises

Japan's Immigration Services Agency has published the official requirements for foreign nationals who want to continue living in the country beyond their permitted period of stay, without switching to a different residence status.

The procedure applies to any foreigner already residing in Japan under an existing residence status who wishes to extend that stay. According to the agency's guidance, applicants must submit their extension request before the expiry date of their current period of stay.

Japan lists requirements for foreigners to extend their period of stay. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Japan stay extension: When to apply for extension

For those holding a period of stay of six months or more, the application window opens three months before the expiration date. Applicants are advised not to wait until the final days, as processing times can vary across immigration offices.

In rare cases, the agency said it may accept applications filed more than three months ahead of the expiry date, but only where genuinely unavoidable circumstances exist. Anyone seeking early processing is required to contact their local immigration office in advance and bring the relevant supporting documents.

Extension of stay:Special circumstances Japan recognises

The agency listed specific situations that may qualify a foreigner for early application. These include:

1. Being ordered on a long-term business trip or assignment abroad

2. Pregnancy where the due date falls within the standard application period

3. Returning to one's home country to give birth

4. Hospitalisation due to illness in Japan

5. A scheduled medical procedure requiring hospitalisation abroad

6. Applying at the same time as other family members

7. Obtaining a foreign visa that requires at least six months of remaining stay in Japan

8. Studying abroad at the time the application would ordinarily be due

The agency did not specify which documents are required for each circumstance but made clear that applicants must present supporting materials when making contact with their local immigration office ahead of submission.

Foreigners in Japan who miss the application deadline without a recognised reason risk being in violation of their residence conditions, making early awareness of this process critical for those planning to remain in the country long term.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng