Qatar's embassy published the requirements for nationals of four countries to obtain an immediate tourist visa

Applicants must show a minimum bank balance of 5,000 QR (about ₦570,000) in their account statements for the past three months

Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus nationals are the only beneficiaries of Qatar's immediate tourist visa service

Qatar has set a minimum bank balance requirement for nationals seeking an immediate tourist visa to enter the country, with the details published by the Qatari embassy as part of its consular services guidance for 2026.

According to the embassy's official consular services page, only citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary, and Cyprus are eligible for this service, which allows qualifying individuals to obtain a tourist visa to Qatar on the spot.

Qatar releases the minimum account balance required for foreigners seeking an immediate tourist visa. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Qatar immediate tourist visa?

To be considered for the visa, applicants must submit a bank statement covering the three months before their application, showing a minimum balance of 5,000 Qatari Riyals (about ₦570,000).

The embassy noted that applicants already known to the mission and considered financially capable may be exempted from this bank statement condition.

The service is limited to the four listed nationalities, meaning citizens of other countries cannot access the immediate visa route under the current rules.

Qatar immediate tourist visa: What travellers need to know

The immediate tourist visa is a distinct offering from Qatar's standard visa channels, designed to give eligible travellers a faster route into the country. Applicants from Turkey, Poland, Hungary, and Cyprus planning a trip to Qatar should prepare their bank statements in advance to avoid delays at the point of application.

The 5,000 QR (about ₦570,000) threshold serves as the embassy's way of confirming that a visitor has enough financial capacity to support themselves during their stay, a requirement common across many countries issuing tourist visas.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had released four conditions for foreigners to get an immediate tourist visa.

Residency requirement for Qatar permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had shared how long foreigners need to stay in the country to be eligible for permanent residence.

The guidance, posted on the ministry's official portal, sets different thresholds depending on where an applicant was born.

Foreigners born outside Qatar must have spent at least 20 years in the country on a legal residence permit, while those born inside Qatar are required to have lived there for a minimum of 10 years under the same conditions.

Source: Legit.ng