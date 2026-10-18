The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency published a list of benefits available to those who join its workforce

ICE listed over a dozen perks on its official website, covering health, retirement, and financial support packages

The agency also highlighted employee development opportunities, including tuition reimbursement and a variety of training programmes

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has outlined the full range of benefits available to people who choose to join its workforce, publishing the details on its official website.

The agency described its compensation package as competitive, covering areas from healthcare to retirement planning, and noted a strong commitment to staff development and wellbeing.

US lists 14 benefits people can enjoy by joining ICE, explains each one. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Aaron Schwartz, ICE

Source: Getty Images

US: Benefits available to ICE employees

According to information published on the ICE website, the following benefits are available to those who join the agency:

Competitive salaries Health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance A retirement plan A Thrift Savings Plan (similar to a 401(k)) A flexible spending account An Employee Assistance Programme Personal and sick leave days Paid federal holidays Flexible work schedules Telework opportunities Tuition reimbursement Transportation subsidies Health and wellness programmes Access to fitness centres

What ICE says about joining the agency

The immigration agency's website states:

"ICE offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package including health, dental, vision, life, long-term care insurance, retirement plan, Thrift Savings Plan (similar to a 401(k)), flexible spending account, Employee Assistance Program, personal and sick leave days and paid federal holidays."

It adds:

"Other benefits may include flexible work schedules, telework, tuition reimbursement, transportation subsidies, health and wellness programs and access to fitness centers. ICE is committed to employee development and offers a variety of training and developmental opportunities."

The package covers both immediate financial perks and longer-term career support, making it one of the more comprehensive benefit structures among US federal agencies.

US Army lists 5 benefits for recruits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States Army had outlined five major benefits available to people who enlist in its military.

These include education support, healthcare for soldiers and their families, competitive salaries, bonuses, and paid vacation days.

Source: Legit.ng