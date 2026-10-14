Thailand's government introduced the Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa to attract high-potential foreign individuals to the country

The LTR Visa programme offers a range of tax and non-tax benefits to eligible foreigners who qualify under one of four defined categories

Thailand set a target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents within five years through the new visa scheme

Thailand has launched a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme designed to draw high-potential foreign nationals into the country, offering holders a 10-year stay alongside a package of tax and non-tax incentives.

The Thai government said the programme aims to position Thailand as a regional hub for living and doing business, building on the country's existing appeal as a destination for multinational corporations and international tourists.

Thailand lists four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year residency visa. Photo credit: Toey19863, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Authorities have set a target of bringing in one million wealthy or talented foreign residents over the next five years.

4 categories of Thailand's LTR Visa applicants

The programme covers four distinct groups of eligible individuals:

1. Wealthy Global Citizens.

2. Wealthy Pensioners.

3. Work-from-Thailand Professionals.

4. Highly Skilled Professionals.

Each category carries its own eligibility criteria and benefits, reflecting the government's intention to attract a broad range of foreign talent and investment rather than a single demographic.

What Thailand's LTR Visa offers

Beyond the 10-year residency period, the LTR Visa is structured to make Thailand more competitive against other regional destinations that have introduced similar long-stay programmes.

The incentives include both financial and administrative benefits, aimed at reducing barriers for foreign professionals and retirees who wish to base themselves in the country.

The inclusion of a "Work-from-Thailand Professionals" category signals a deliberate effort to capture the growing market of remote workers who are not tied to a single country.

Thailand already draws large numbers of digital nomads, and the LTR Visa is expected to provide that group with a more stable and formalised residency option.

The government said the programme is expected to boost domestic spending and stimulate investment, contributing to broader economic growth.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had extended its work permit and stay extensions for three countries.

Relatives eligible for Thailand's 10-year residency visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had shared the family members who qualify for its 10-year residency visa.

The Thai government published the details on the official LTR Visa portal, which outlines the full scope of the programme.

The LTR Visa is designed to draw high-potential individuals to Thailand by offering a package of tax and non-tax incentives aimed at making the country a competitive base for living and doing business in the region.

Source: Legit.ng