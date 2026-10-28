Immigration New Zealand announced 4 changes to student visa rules, with three aimed at protecting the integrity of the programme

New master's-by-research students lost unlimited work rights and will now be limited to 25 hours a week, like other student visa holders

INZ also extended the post-course stay period from 1 month to 2 months to give students more time to plan their next step

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has announced four changes to its student visa programme, three designed to tighten the system and one to benefit students after they complete their studies.

All four changes took effect on October 27, 2026.

New Zealand updates student visa rules on work rights, visa expiry and applications. Photo credit: Phil Walter

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand student visa changes at a glance

INZ listed the four changes as follows:

1. Unlimited in-study work rights for new master's-by-research students have been removed.

All new master's students will now share the same conditions as other student visa holders: 25 hours of work per week during term time, and full-time hours during holidays. INZ said the change reinforces that studying remains the primary purpose of a student visa. It applies only to applications submitted on or after October 27, 2026.

2. Immigration instructions have been strengthened to make English language ability a formal and explicit factor in deciding whether a student is capable of meeting their visa conditions.

3. INZ can now formally suspend the processing of student visa applications in a wider range of situations, including cases where an education provider is still under review for non-compliance.

4. The period students are allowed to remain in New Zealand after their course ends has been extended from one month to two months, giving students additional time to decide on their next steps. The existing March 31 expiry date for certain visa categories remains unchanged.

Why INZ made the changes

The authority said the first three changes were introduced specifically to protect the integrity of the student visa system. The move to cap work hours for master's-by-research students brings that group in line with the broader student visa population, closing what had been a point of difference in conditions across student categories.

The English language requirement change formalises what INZ describes as a key factor in assessing applications, making it clearer to both applicants and education providers what standards students must meet.

The extension of the post-course stay period from one to two months is the sole change that works in students' favour, recognising that graduates often need more time to explore further study options, apply for a different visa category, or make arrangements to depart the country.

Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed four categories of people affected by its new immigration rule.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand flagged visa fraud in applications from five countries.

New Zealand publishes work limit for student visa holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had explained the weekly work limit for people with student visas.

Most student visa holders can work part-time for up to 25 hours per week during the academic term. During mid-year study breaks and the Christmas and New Year holiday period, eligible students may work full-time.

Whether a student is allowed to work at all is determined by the conditions printed on their eVisa or in the visa letter issued to them.

Source: Legit.ng