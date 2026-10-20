Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a list of more than 50 visa subclasses that have been repealed and are no longer available to applicants

The repealed visas span multiple categories, including business, skilled worker, student, medical, and temporary work visas

Foreigners planning to move to Australia must now verify which visa pathways remain active before submitting any application

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a comprehensive list of more than 50 visa subclasses that have been repealed and are no longer open for applications in 2026.

The full visa listing on the department's official immigration website shows that the cancellations cut across business, skilled migration, student, medical treatment, temporary work, and several other visa categories.

Australia’s visa list features 59 repealed options unavailable to new applicants. Photo credit: Matt Jelonek, Vinkirill

Source: Getty Images

Prospective migrants and foreign nationals planning to relocate to Australia are advised to confirm the current status of any visa they intend to apply for before proceeding.

Full list of repealed Australian visas

The following visa subclasses have been repealed:

1. Business Owner (subclass 890) visa.

2. Investor (subclass 891) visa.

3. State or Territory Sponsored Business Owner (subclass 892) visa.

4. State or Territory Sponsored Investor (subclass 893) visa.

5. Confirmatory (Residence) visa (subclass 808).

6. Temporary Activity visa (subclass 408) — Australian Government endorsed events (COVID-19 Pandemic event).

7. Temporary Skill Shortage (Short-term) visa (subclass 482).

8. Temporary Skill Shortage (Medium-term) visa (subclass 482).

9. Temporary Skill Shortage (Labour Agreement) visa (subclass 482).

10. Temporary Graduate (Replacement stream) visa (subclass 485).

11. Skilled-Recognised Graduate visa (subclass 476).

12. Business (Short Stay) visa (subclass 456).

13. Business Skills (Provisional) visa (subclass 160 and 165).

14. Business Talent (Permanent) visa (subclass 132).

15. Distinguished Talent visa (subclass 124).

16. Domestic Worker (Temporary) Diplomatic and Consular visa (subclass 426).

17. Domestic Worker (Temporary) Executive visa (subclass 427).

18. Electronic Travel Authority (Business Entrant) visa (subclass 956 and 977).

19. Electronic Travel Authority (Visitor) visa (subclass 976).

20. Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 121 and 856).

21. Established Business in Australia visa (subclass 845).

22. Exchange visa (subclass 411).

23. Foreign Government Agency (subclass 415).

24. Government Agreement visa (subclass 406).

25. Labour Agreement visa (subclass 120).

26. Labour Agreement visa (subclass 855).

27. Media and Film Staff visa (subclass 423).

28. Medical Practitioner visa (subclass 422).

29. Medical Treatment (Short Stay) visa (subclass 675).

30. Medical Treatment Long Stay visa (subclass 685).

31. Regional Sponsor Migration Scheme (subclass 119 and 857).

32. Religious Worker visa (subclass 428).

33. Retirement visa (subclass 410).

34. Skilled Designated Area Sponsored visa (subclass 496).

35. Skilled Independent Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 495).

36. Skilled Independent visa (subclass 175).

37. Skilled Independent visa (subclass 885).

38. Skilled Regional Sponsored visa (subclass 475).

39. Skilled Regional Sponsored (subclass 487).

40. Skilled Sponsored visa (subclass 176).

41. Special Program visa (subclass 416).

42. Sponsored visa (subclass 886).

43. Sport visa (subclass 421).

44. Superyacht Crew visa (subclass 488).

45. State or Territory Sponsored Regional Established Business in Australia visa (subclass 846).

46. Temporary Work (Entertainment) visa (subclass 420).

47. Temporary Work (Skilled) visa (subclass 457).

48. Tourist visa (subclass 676).

49. Temporary Work (Long Stay Activity) visa (subclass 401).

50. Training and Research visa (subclass 402).

51. Visiting Academic visa (subclass 419).

52. Foreign Affairs or Defence sector visa (subclass 576).

53. Higher Education Sector visa (subclass 573).

54. Independent ELICOS Sector visa (subclass 570).

55. Non-Award Sector visa (subclass 575).

56. Postgraduate Research Sector visa (subclass 574).

57. School Sector visa (subclass 571).

58. Student Guardian visa (subclass 580).

59. Vocational Education and Training Sector visa (Subclass 572).

Australian visas: What this means for prospective applicants

The scale of the repeals affects a broad range of people, from skilled workers and business investors to students, medical travellers, and sports professionals.

Anyone who previously relied on one of these pathways to enter or remain in Australia will need to identify an alternative visa category that is currently active.

The Department of Home Affairs maintains a live visa listing on its official website, which applicants can use to check which visa options remain available before beginning any application process.

Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed seven relatives eligible to apply for its student guardian visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had shared three categories of foreigners who qualify for its student guardian visa.

Consequences of Australian visa refusal or cancellation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had listed four consequences of a visa cancellation or refusal.

The department lists four key consequences that could have serious long-term effects on those affected.

Individuals who disagree with a cancellation or refusal decision are not without recourse.

Source: Legit.ng