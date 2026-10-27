Eunice Olayiwola graduated from the University of Ilorin with First Class Honours in Educational Technology in October 2026

She emerged as the Best Graduating Student in her department after holding the title of best student for four consecutive years

Eunice also conducted final-year research on cybersecurity awareness among undergraduates and is now a registered member of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria

Eunice Olayiwola, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, has celebrated a remarkable academic feat after finishing her undergraduate studies with First Class Honours in Educational Technology and emerging as the Best Graduating Student in her department.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in October 2026, Eunice, whose full name is Olayiwola Eunice Adewumi, reflected on a journey that began with a personal goal she set the moment she gained admission.

UNILORIN first-class graduate emerges best student in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Eunice Olayiwola

Source: UGC

What started as a drive to graduate with a First Class gradually expanded into a determination to leave a lasting mark during her time at the institution.

UNILORIN first-class graduate won 4 scholarships

Eunice's record at the University of Ilorin was consistent from the start. She was recognised as the best student in the Department of Educational Technology across all four years of her undergraduate programme, a run that earned her a three-time recipient of the university's scholarship for the best student in her department.

She also received the Federal Scholarship Board of Nigeria scholarship and was honoured as the AEMTS Unilorin Scholar of the Year.

Following her studies, she sat for the professional qualifying examination of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and was successfully inducted as a member, adding MTRCN to her credentials.

UNILORIN first-class graduate shares plan for future

For her final-year project, Eunice investigated how a structured cybersecurity awareness programme could improve safe online behaviour among undergraduates at the University of Ilorin. Her findings reinforced her belief that educational interventions have a meaningful role to play in addressing digital safety challenges.

She described her background in Educational Technology as one that sharpened her appreciation for how technology can reshape teaching and learning, and she expressed her intention to work at the intersection of educational technology and cybersecurity going forward.

In her LinkedIn post, Eunice extended gratitude to her lecturers, mentors, and friends, noting that every form of guidance and encouragement along the way contributed to her achievements.

Congratulations pour in for UNILORIN first-class graduate

Gbeja Joshua said:

"Congratulations scholar"

Tijesu Folorunsho said:

"Congratulations, my dear sister"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng