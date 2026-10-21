Malaysia announced that its Multiple Entry Visa will no longer be available to all nationalities, restricting access to just 31 eligible countries

The policy change, which took effect on 1 September 2026, covers four specific purposes including business, medical treatment, and wedding tourism

Single Entry Visa rules also shifted, with different validity periods now applying depending on the category of travel

Malaysia has significantly tightened its visa policy by restricting the Multiple Entry Visa to nationals of only 31 countries, a change that came into force on 1 September 2026.

The updated rules, published on the official Malaysia Immigration Department visa portal, confirm that the Multiple Entry Visa (MEV) is no longer an option for all nationalities.

Malaysia limits multiple-entry visas to 31 countries for 4 key purposes. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Going forward, only citizens of 31 eligible countries can apply, and only for one of four approved purposes:

Fly and Cruise Business Medical Treatment Wedding Tourism

How Malaysia MEV rules work

The validity period of the MEV varies depending on the travel category. Those visiting for Fly and Cruise or Wedding Tourism purposes will receive a visa valid for three months from the date of issuance. Business and Medical Treatment visitors, on the other hand, are granted a longer window of six months.

In all cases, each visit to Malaysia is capped at 30 days per entry, and the traveller's passport must remain valid throughout the stay.

The Single Entry Visa (SEV), which is processed through Malaysia's eVisa system, permits one journey into the country within six months of issuance. However, travellers in the Foreign Workers, Fly and Cruise, and Wedding Tourism categories receive a shorter validity of three months from the date the visa is issued.

What this means for African travellers

For Africans hoping to visit Malaysia, the policy shift narrows their options considerably. The restriction of MEV eligibility to a defined list of 31 nationalities means that travellers from countries not on that list will need to rely on the Single Entry Visa route instead, limiting the flexibility of repeat or multi-leg visits within a single trip.

The Malaysian government has not publicly detailed which 31 nationalities are included on the eligible list beyond what is accessible through the official visa portal.

Travellers are advised to check their eligibility directly through the Malaysia Immigration Department's eVisa platform before making any travel plans.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng