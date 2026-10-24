The Qatari government has unveiled a dedicated visa category targeting a specific and unusual group of travellers

It is noteworthy that eligibility hinges on the residency status of the parents and a strict age limit that leaves little room for delay

A key document requirement adds another layer of preparation that parents of the newborn babies must meet before arrival

Qatar has announced a dedicated visa for newborn babies, with the country's government outlining a set of conditions that must be satisfied before the visa can be granted.

According to the Qatari Ministry of Interior, the visa applies to infants under six months of age entering the country alongside one or both parents through an official entry port.

Qatar introduces visa option for newborn babies. Photo credit: Mahmud Hams

Source: Getty Images

The policy is applicable in 2026.

Qatar's visa for newborn babies: Conditions parents must meet

The government has specified four requirements that must be fulfilled for the newborn visa to be approved:

1. At least one parent must hold a valid residence permit in Qatar.

2. One of the parents must be sponsored by the other.

3. The child must be under six months of age at the time of entry.

4. An original birth certificate must be presented, together with a separate passport for the child.

The conditions reflect Qatar's broader regulatory framework for managing family entries into the country, with a particular focus on ensuring that children are linked to a legally recognised household within the state.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had published a six-step guide for foreigners applying for its e-visa in 2026.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar had listed nine types of visas foreigners can get on arrival at the airport.

Conditions for Qatar's visa with ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had listed three conditions for foreigners to get a visa with an ETA.

An Electronic Travel Authorisation is a pre-travel permission linked electronically to a traveller's passport, allowing entry into a country without requiring a traditional visa stamp in all cases.

Under Qatar's A3 category, the ETA comes with specific eligibility criteria that applicants must meet before approval is granted.

Source: Legit.ng