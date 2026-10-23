A video of Davido being served a massive platter of grilled food in Kogi State has gone viral online

The enormous spread of grilled fish, prawns and assorted meats was presented at the home of former Deputy Governor Edward Onoja

Fans flooded the comments with jokes about the singer's appetite and the sheer scale of the hospitality

A clip showing Nigerian music star Davido receiving what can only be described as a mountain of barbecued food during a visit to Kogi State has set social media alight, with fans unable to resist poking fun at both the singer and his host's generosity.

The video circulating on Instagram and X on October 23, 2026, showed a server carrying a large tray stacked high with grilled fish, prawns, assorted meats and sides, bringing it in from outside before setting it down directly in front of Davido at a table.

Nigerians react to the mountain of grilled food served to Davido at Edward Onoja’s residence in Kogi. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's visit to former Kogi deputy governor

The lavish spread was laid out during Davido's visit to the residence of former Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward Onoja in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area.

The singer had arrived in the state and was spending time with Onoja within his community.

The sheer volume of food on the tray quickly became the talking point online, with many fans treating the clip as prime entertainment.

Commenters noted that only someone of Davido's stature could be treated to such a portion, with several joking that befriending the artist apparently requires arriving with enough food to feed a gathering.

Others simply observed that "OBO too like food," framing the enormous barbecue platter as equal parts hospitality and spectacle.

Watch the mountain of food served to Davido in Kogi in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Davido's food

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Kingthobbie07 wrote:

"Baba no even allow the food land in peace he put hand straight 😂😂😂"

@Softiebeng commented:

"Baddest no even wash hand😭😅"

@Jayz_UTD joked:

"Make i carry my plate dey go incase em no finish am"

@petals_house simply stated:

"Food over drugs."

Davido’s visit to Kogi sparks online reactions after the singer was served a large platter of grilled food. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng