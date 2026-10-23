Mountain of Food Served to Davido in Kogi Sparks Reactions: “Na Only Baddest Go Chop This?”
- A video of Davido being served a massive platter of grilled food in Kogi State has gone viral online
- The enormous spread of grilled fish, prawns and assorted meats was presented at the home of former Deputy Governor Edward Onoja
- Fans flooded the comments with jokes about the singer's appetite and the sheer scale of the hospitality
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A clip showing Nigerian music star Davido receiving what can only be described as a mountain of barbecued food during a visit to Kogi State has set social media alight, with fans unable to resist poking fun at both the singer and his host's generosity.
The video circulating on Instagram and X on October 23, 2026, showed a server carrying a large tray stacked high with grilled fish, prawns, assorted meats and sides, bringing it in from outside before setting it down directly in front of Davido at a table.
Davido's visit to former Kogi deputy governor
The lavish spread was laid out during Davido's visit to the residence of former Kogi State Deputy Governor Edward Onoja in Ogugu, Olamaboro Local Government Area.
The singer had arrived in the state and was spending time with Onoja within his community.
The sheer volume of food on the tray quickly became the talking point online, with many fans treating the clip as prime entertainment.
Commenters noted that only someone of Davido's stature could be treated to such a portion, with several joking that befriending the artist apparently requires arriving with enough food to feed a gathering.
Others simply observed that "OBO too like food," framing the enormous barbecue platter as equal parts hospitality and spectacle.
Watch the mountain of food served to Davido in Kogi in the Instagram video below:
Fans react to Davido's food
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@Kingthobbie07 wrote:
"Baba no even allow the food land in peace he put hand straight 😂😂😂"
@Softiebeng commented:
"Baddest no even wash hand😭😅"
@Jayz_UTD joked:
"Make i carry my plate dey go incase em no finish am"
@petals_house simply stated:
"Food over drugs."
Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle
Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.
Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng