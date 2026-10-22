The Maltese government published the Jobsplus website to help people find and register for employment in 2026

Job seekers need to sign in or create a Jobsplus account before registering, according to the platform's official guidance

The registration process for jobseekers on Jobsplus involves just three steps, making it accessible to a wide range of users

The Maltese government has launched an official online platform, Jobsplus, to help people in Malta find work and formally register for employment in 2026.

The platform is run by Jobsplus, the national employment agency in Malta, and provides a straightforward digital process for job seekers to get started with their employment search and registration.

Malta shares its official job website and the steps applicants must follow to sign up. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Malta: How to register on Jobsplus

According to the official guidance published on the platform, users can complete their employment registration in three steps.

First, they must sign in to an existing Jobsplus account or create a new one if they do not already have one.

After logging in, users click the "Register for Employment" button and then fill out a short form to complete the process.

The agency described the form as easy to complete, suggesting the registration process was designed to be as simple as possible for the general public.

Malta: What the Jobsplus platform offers

Beyond employment registration, the Jobsplus website serves as a broader resource for people looking for work in Malta.

It connects job seekers with available opportunities and gives the government a formal record of those actively seeking employment in the country.

The platform is accessible online, meaning users can register from any device with an internet connection without needing to visit a physical office.

Legit.ng reported that Malta had listed four conditions foreigners must satisfy to get permanent residence after five years.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Malta had published the minimum salary needed for a fast-track work permit.

Fee for Maltese fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta had shared how much it costs to get a fast-track work permit.

The scheme, known as the Specialist Employee Initiative, is designed for third-country nationals who have already secured a signed employment contract with a Maltese-registered company.

It offers a faster path to obtaining a Single Permit for those who meet the requirements of Malta's Single Permit Regulations under Subsidiary Legislation 217.17 but fall outside the scope of the separate Key Employee Initiative.

Source: Legit.ng