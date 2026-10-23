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Canada Rolls Out 6 Communities Skilled Nigerians, Others Can Live and Work
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Canada Rolls Out 6 Communities Skilled Nigerians, Others Can Live and Work

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read
  • Canada's Francophone Community Immigration Pilot opened pathways for skilled workers in 6 rural and minority Francophone communities
  • The pilot targets communities across New Brunswick, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario to fill key labour shortages
  • Eligible workers must be skilled migrants who can live and work in Francophone minority settings outside major urban centres

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Canada has launched the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot, a programme designed to attract skilled workers to rural and remote Francophone minority communities across the country that are struggling with labour shortages, calling on Nigerian and other migrants to seek opportunities in the areas.

The initiative focuses on six communities selected because they have both the capacity to absorb skilled Nigerian and other migrants and urgent employment gaps that local workers alone cannot fill.

Canada has rolled out six major cities for Nigerian and other migrants to seek opportunities in the country.
Canada rolls out communities where migrants can seek opportunities Photo Credit: @CitImmCanada
Source: Getty Images

6 Communities accepting skilled workers

The pilot covers communities spread across four Canadian provinces. In New Brunswick, the Acadian Peninsula is part of the scheme. British Columbia's Kelowna is also included, alongside St. Pierre Jolys in Manitoba. Three communities in Ontario round out the list: Sudbury, the Superior East Region, and Timmins.

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Each location was selected based on its ability to offer settlement support for incoming migrants while addressing specific shortfalls in skilled labour within the local economy.

What the pilot offers skilled migrants

The programme is aimed at workers who are willing to live and work in Francophone minority settings outside Canada's major urban centres. Unlike broader federal immigration streams, this pilot directs applicants specifically toward communities where French-speaking populations form a minority and where demographic and economic pressures make skilled migration particularly valuable.

Candidates who qualify are expected to contribute directly to local industries while integrating into communities that already have social and institutional infrastructure in place to support Francophone newcomers.

The pilot represents a targeted approach by Canadian immigration authorities to distribute the benefits of skilled migration more evenly across the country, rather than concentrating newcomers in cities like Toronto, Vancouver, or Montreal.

See the full statement on X here:

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Canada changes employment offer rules, removes LMIA requirement for certain express entry points

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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