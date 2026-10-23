Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal chartered a private jet to fly to London for the Ballon d'Or ceremony with family and close friends

Yamal chose to travel separately from Barcelona's official delegation so his inner circle could share the occasion with him

The 19-year-old is among the top contenders for the award, having finished second in the previous vote where he also claimed the Kopa Trophy

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has arranged private air travel to the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, bringing his family and close friends along rather than travelling with the club's official party.

The 19-year-old, who is one of the leading candidates for the award at Monday's gala, reportedly organised the trip personally to ensure the people closest to him could witness the occasion.

Lamine Yamal has reportedly chartered a private jet to attend the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London alongside his family and close friends. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist Víctor Navarro, Yamal's priority was to have those who supported him throughout his rise share the experience with him, making the arrangement a deliberate personal choice rather than a logistical one, Barca Universal reports.

Yamal skips Barcelona's official travel plans

By opting out of Barcelona's official delegation, Yamal has drawn attention to just how much he values the role his inner circle has played in his development.

The forward put together his own itinerary so that family members and friends could attend alongside him, something the official club travel setup would not have accommodated in the same way.

At Monday's ceremony, Yamal will be in the running for the most prestigious individual prize in football, competing against a field that includes Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Rodri and Lionel Messi, Yahoo Sport reports.

Despite being a teenager, his impact at both club and international level has made him one of the most recognisable names in the sport.

Yamal's second shot at Ballon d'Or after Paris miss

This will not be Yamal's first time navigating the atmosphere around the Ballon d'Or.

At the previous ceremony in Paris, he had reportedly made preparations with friends and family in anticipation of winning, only for the award to go to Ousmane Dembélé on the night.

Yamal finished second in the final tally but did leave Paris with the Kopa Trophy, which recognises the best young player in world football.

That experience has shaped his return to the ceremony.

He arrives in London with a stronger reputation and a more established standing among football's elite, while the memory of narrowly missing out the first time adds extra significance to the occasion.

The result of the 2026 Ballon d'Or vote will be revealed at the ceremony on Monday, October 26, with Yamal's performances for Barcelona and the Spanish national side having kept him firmly in contention heading into the night.

Neymar backs Yamal for 2026 Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng previously reported about Neymar’s choice for the world’s best footballer ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the Brazilian backing Barcelona star Yamal over Mbappe and Kane.

Yamal could make history as the youngest winner if he claims the award in London on October 26. But Kane’s 61 goals for Bayern Munich and six at the World Cup have made the race far from settled.

Source: Legit.ng