Saudi Arabia announced two distinct pathways for foreigners in sports, culture, and the arts to qualify for premium residency in the kingdom

The first pathway targets those who have received exceptional nominations or awards in their field, while the second applies to those meeting broader ministry-approved eligibility criteria

Both categories require applicants to demonstrate minimum financial capability and obtain a formal recommendation from either the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports

Saudi Arabia has opened the door for foreign talents in sports, culture, and the arts to obtain premium residency in the kingdom through two newly outlined pathways under the Gifted Residency product.

The programme, managed by Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Centre, is designed to draw skilled and creative individuals into the country's cultural and professional landscape.

Saudi Arabia lists 2 pathways for foreigners to qualify for premium residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The broader goal is to stimulate an exchange of knowledge and expertise while inviting talented foreigners to participate in Saudi Arabia's ongoing development.

Saudi Arabia Premium residency: Two pathways to qualify

1. First category

The first category is tailored for individuals who have either been nominated for or have received one of the specified exceptional awards in their field. Alongside that achievement, applicants must show that they meet the kingdom's minimum financial capability threshold, confirming they can sustain the cost of living in Saudi Arabia.

A formal recommendation from either the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports is also required, depending on the applicant's area of expertise. Notably, the Premium Residency Centre coordinates directly with both ministries to secure this letter of recommendation on the applicant's behalf.

2. Second category

The second category casts a wider net, covering individuals who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria set and approved by the Ministry of Culture or the Ministry of Sports. As with the first category, applicants must satisfy the financial capability requirement and obtain a ministry recommendation through the same coordinated process.

What Saudi Arabia Gifted Residency aims to achieve

Saudi Arabia's Premium Residency Centre has framed the Gifted Residency product as more than an immigration pathway. The scheme is intended to integrate talented foreigners into the social and professional fabric of the kingdom, creating an environment where creativity and innovation can thrive alongside local development efforts.

For African professionals in sports and the arts, in particular, the announcement represents a notable opportunity. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa have produced world-class athletes, musicians, filmmakers, and cultural practitioners who could potentially meet the eligibility criteria under either category.

Applicants interested in the Gifted Residency are encouraged to review the full eligibility conditions as defined by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Sports, since the specific awards and benchmarks referenced under both categories are determined and updated by those ministries directly.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng