The NGX All-Share Index declined by 0.07% to 244,956.94 points, while market capitalisation fell by N103.60 billion

Access Holdings, PZ Cussons Nigeria and Tantalizers led the gainers, while Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, Austin Laz

Trading volume rose by 1.87% to 360.75 million shares, valued at N20.32 billion across 31,401 deals

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks and general market trends.

The Nigerian stock market closed in negative territory on Thursday, October 22, 2026, extending the previous session's losses as profit-taking in selected stocks weighed on market performance.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.07% to close at 244,956.94 points, down from 245,116.49 points recorded on Wednesday.

Consequently, market capitalisation declined by approximately N103.60 billion, while the market's year-to-date (YTD) return eased to 57.41%.

NGX market capitalisation drops to N159.56 trillion as investors sell off stocks. Photo: Denis Kalinichenko

Source: Facebook

The decline was driven by losses in several stocks, including NGX Group, which fell by 4.69%, Oando, down 4.17%, and Wema Bank, which declined by 3.33%. Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and United Bank for Africa also recorded losses.

Meanwhile, Cornerstone Insurance and International Breweries traded at N4.60 and N9.05, respectively, below their 52-week lows, according to the market report.

Market sentiment remained negative, with 16 equities advancing against 22 decliners.

NGX market summary

All-Share Index: 244,956.94 points, down 0.07% from 245,116.49 points.

Market capitalisation: Down by approximately N103.60 billion.

Year-to-date return: 57.41%.

Trading volume: 360.75 million shares, up 1.87%.

Trading value: N20.32 billion.

Total deals: 31,401 transactions.

NGX top gainers

Access Holdings rose by 9.85% to N7.25 from N6.60.

PZ Cussons Nigeria gained 8.58% to N68.95 from N63.50.

Tantalizers advanced by 5.85% to N3.98 from N3.76.

International Energy Insurance increased by 5.42% to N2.14 from N2.03.

Nigerian stock market records 360.75 million shares traded amid bearish sentiment. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NGX top losers

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria fell by 10.00% to N2.52 from N2.80.

Austin Laz and Company declined by 8.81% to N2.90 from N3.18.

Nascon Allied Industries dropped by 6.85% to N0.68 from N0.73.

UPDC lost 6.49% to N3.60 from N3.85.

Cornerstone Insurance fell by 6.12% to N4.60 from N4.90.

Dangote offers students free shares in refinery IPO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has unveiled a Student Share Grant Initiative that will give qualifying Nigerian students 10 free shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE after they subscribe to the company's ongoing initial public offering (IPO).

The programme is open to students aged 18 and above who are enrolled in public or private tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

To qualify, students must complete a verification process and subscribe to at least 10 shares. The foundation will then fund the additional 10 shares in the student's name at no cost to them.

Source: Legit.ng