Malaysia opened its eVisa Social Visit application to citizens of 20 African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana

The eligible countries span across West, Central, and East Africa, covering a broad range of nationalities

Travellers from countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Cameroon are among those who can apply through the online portal

Malaysia has made its eVisa Social Visit available to citizens of 20 African countries, giving travellers from across the continent a digital route to apply for entry without visiting a physical embassy.

The eligible nationalities span West, Central, and East Africa, covering a wide range of countries that can now process their social visit applications online.

Malaysia eVisa Social Visit now allows travellers from 20 African countries to apply online for tourism and short social trips without visiting an embassy. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Full list of eligible African countries

The 20 African countries whose citizens can apply for the Malaysia eVisa Social Visit are:

1. Angola

2. Burkina Faso

3. Burundi

4. Cameroon

5. Central African Republic

6. Democratic Republic of Congo

7. Republic of Congo

8. Djibouti

9. Equatorial Guinea

10. Eritrea

11. Ethiopia

12. Ghana

13. Guinea-Bissau

14. Ivory Coast

15. Liberia

16. Mali

17. Mozambique

18. Niger

19. Nigeria

20. Rwanda

What the eVisa covers

The eVisa Social Visit category is designed for travellers planning leisure, tourism, or short social trips to Malaysia. The online application process removes the need for in-person submissions, making it more accessible for applicants across the continent who may not live near a Malaysian diplomatic mission.

Nigeria and Ghana, two of West Africa's most populous nations, are both on the list, alongside several Central African countries and a number of East African states, including Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Burundi, and Rwanda.

Travellers from the listed countries who intend to visit Malaysia for social purposes are advised to check Malaysia's official immigration channels for current application requirements, fees, and processing times before submitting their applications.

Malaysia residence pass-talent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaysia has set out the specific conditions skilled foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the country's long-term residency option for expatriates.

Source: Legit.ng