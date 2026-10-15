Malaysia Announces 20 African Countries That Can Apply for eVisa Social in 2026
- Malaysia opened its eVisa Social Visit application to citizens of 20 African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana
- The eligible countries span across West, Central, and East Africa, covering a broad range of nationalities
- Travellers from countries like Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Cameroon are among those who can apply through the online portal
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Malaysia has made its eVisa Social Visit available to citizens of 20 African countries, giving travellers from across the continent a digital route to apply for entry without visiting a physical embassy.
The eligible nationalities span West, Central, and East Africa, covering a wide range of countries that can now process their social visit applications online.
Full list of eligible African countries
The 20 African countries whose citizens can apply for the Malaysia eVisa Social Visit are:
1. Angola
2. Burkina Faso
3. Burundi
4. Cameroon
5. Central African Republic
6. Democratic Republic of Congo
7. Republic of Congo
8. Djibouti
9. Equatorial Guinea
10. Eritrea
11. Ethiopia
12. Ghana
13. Guinea-Bissau
14. Ivory Coast
15. Liberia
16. Mali
17. Mozambique
18. Niger
19. Nigeria
20. Rwanda
What the eVisa covers
The eVisa Social Visit category is designed for travellers planning leisure, tourism, or short social trips to Malaysia. The online application process removes the need for in-person submissions, making it more accessible for applicants across the continent who may not live near a Malaysian diplomatic mission.
Nigeria and Ghana, two of West Africa's most populous nations, are both on the list, alongside several Central African countries and a number of East African states, including Ethiopia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Burundi, and Rwanda.
Travellers from the listed countries who intend to visit Malaysia for social purposes are advised to check Malaysia's official immigration channels for current application requirements, fees, and processing times before submitting their applications.
Malaysia residence pass-talent
Legit.ng earlier reported that Malaysia has set out the specific conditions skilled foreign nationals must meet to qualify for the country's long-term residency option for expatriates.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.