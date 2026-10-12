Japan's Ministry of Justice published the official requirements for foreign nationals who are relatives of Japanese citizens or permanent residents to apply for permanent residency

Eligible applicants include spouses and biological children of Japanese nationals, permanent residents, and special permanent residents

Japan requires all submitted documents to be in Japanese, with originals issued within three months of the application date

Japan's Ministry of Justice has published the official requirements foreign nationals must meet to apply for permanent residency in the country based on family ties.

The guidelines, released on the ministry's official immigration website, cover four categories of applicants: spouses of Japanese nationals, children of Japanese nationals, spouses of permanent residents, and children of permanent residents or special permanent residents.

Japan lists requirements for foreign relatives to get permanent residency. Photo: Getty

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Japan PR: Who qualifies as relative applicant?

To qualify under the family ties route, an applicant must be a foreign national currently seeking permanent residency and must have a direct relationship with a Japanese national or an existing permanent resident.

The spouse category covers individuals legally married to a Japanese national, a permanent resident, or a special permanent resident.

The child category applies to biological children of those same groups, including children adopted through special adoption procedures recognised under Japanese law.

Japan PR: Documents required for each category

The documents required vary depending on which category applies. Spouses of Japanese nationals must submit a complete family register from their Japanese partner, covering all entries, as well as a marriage certificate issued by an official institution in the applicant's home country. Children of Japanese nationals need to provide the Japanese parent's full family register.

For spouses of permanent residents, applicants must submit either a marriage certificate or equivalent documentation that proves the marital relationship. Children of permanent residents or special permanent residents are required to produce a birth certificate or comparable documents confirming the parent-child relationship.

Beyond the relationship-specific documents, all applicants must follow general submission guidelines. Every document must be printed on Japanese Industrial Standard A4 paper, single-sided. Certificates issued within Japan are only valid if obtained within three months of the application date. Any document written in a foreign language must be accompanied by a Japanese translation.

Applicants are also advised that submitted materials are generally not returned. Those who wish to recover original documents that would be difficult to obtain again should make that request at the time of application. The ministry also noted that additional documents not listed in the published guidelines may be requested during the review process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng