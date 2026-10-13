Thailand's immigration authority published the requirements for foreign nationals who are family members of Thai citizens to apply for an extension of stay

The conditions vary depending on the type of family relationship, including spouses, children, adopted children, and parents

Financial proof and in-person appearances are among the key requirements applicants must meet before approval

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has outlined the specific conditions under which foreign nationals related to Thai citizens can apply to extend their stay in the country.

The rules apply to a defined set of family relationships: parents, spouses, children, adopted children, and children of a spouse. Each category carries its own set of criteria that applicants must satisfy before an extension is granted.

Thailand lists conditions for family members of residents to extend their stay. Photo: Getty

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Thailand extension of stay for family members

All applicants must hold a temporary residence visa and provide evidence of the family relationship they are claiming. For married couples, the relationship must be both legally registered and demonstrably active in practice.

Children, adopted children, or a spouse's children who are being cared for must meet three conditions: they must be unmarried, living within the household, and no older than 20 years of age.

Foreign parents of Thai nationals face a financial threshold. The parent must either earn an average of at least 40,000 baht per month or hold savings of no less than 400,000 baht to cover a year of living expenses.

Foreign husbands married to Thai women face the same financial bar: a monthly income of at least 40,000 baht or a Thai bank account carrying a balance of at least 400,000 baht that has been maintained over the two months prior to application.

Thailand stay extension: Documents and in-person requirements

The documents required differ according to the specific family situation, whether the applicant is adopting a Thai child, married to a Thai woman, or married to a Thai man.

One condition applies across all categories: both the applicant and their Thai national family member must appear in person to give testimony during the application process. Applicants are also required to bring original documents alongside photocopies that have been certified as true copies and signed by the applicant.

Thailand's Immigration Bureau published the full breakdown of requirements on its official website for those seeking to confirm eligibility before applying.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng