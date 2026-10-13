Thailand's retirement visa comes in three types depending on the intended length of stay, starting from 90 days up to five years

Applicants must meet strict financial thresholds, including a minimum monthly income or a fixed bank balance in Thai baht

The five-year visa carries the most demanding requirements, including a personal biography and Thai-issued health insurance

Thailand has published the complete list of requirements that foreign nationals must meet in order to obtain a retirement visa, with conditions varying significantly depending on the type and duration of stay being sought.

The Thai Embassy in London outlines three distinct visa categories for retirees, each building on the requirements of the previous one.

Thailand lists full requirements foreigners must meet to get retirement visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thailand's three-tier retirement visa system

The most straightforward option is the Non-Immigrant Visa Type O, designed for pensioners aged 50 and above who wish to stay in Thailand for no longer than 90 days on a single entry.

Applicants must present a valid passport biodata page, a photograph taken within the last six months, proof of their current address such as a utility bill or rental agreement, and evidence of financial standing.

The financial threshold requires either a monthly income of no less than 65,000 Thai baht (approximately £1,500) or a current bank balance of at least 800,000 Thai baht (approximately £18,000). Bank statements must be official UK or Irish documents showing the applicant's name and address, with screenshots explicitly rejected.

Thailand one-year retirement visa requirements

Those seeking a longer stay can apply for the Non-Immigrant Visa Type O-A, which is valid for one year with multiple entries. In addition to all Type O requirements, applicants must submit a medical certificate issued in the UK, Ireland, or Thailand confirming the absence of prohibitive diseases, which include leprosy, tuberculosis, elephantiasis, drug addiction, and third-stage syphilis.

The certificate must carry an official GP stamp and be no more than three months old. A health insurance policy covering general illnesses, including COVID-19, with a minimum insured sum of 100,000 USD or 3,000,000 Thai baht is also compulsory.

A criminal record clearance certificate, valid for six months from the date of issue, rounds out the additional requirements.

Thailand's five-year retirement visa demands from foreigners

The most demanding category is the Non-Immigrant Visa Type O-X, offering five years of stay with multiple entries. Beyond everything required for the O-A, this visa mandates a Thai-issued health insurance policy with outpatient cover of at least 40,000 Thai baht and inpatient cover of no less than 400,000 Thai baht.

Applicants must also submit a personal biography, described as a CV or short write-up introducing the applicant, their current status, and their connection to Thailand.

The embassy notes that the duration of stay permitted within Thailand under the O-A visa will correspond directly to the length of the submitted health insurance policy.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng