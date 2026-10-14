China's National Immigration Administration published the rights foreigners gain when granted permanent residency in the country

Foreign applicants must meet specific conditions including good health, no criminal record, and compliance with Chinese laws

The official document outlines both the entitlements and responsibilities permanent residents must observe under Chinese law

China has officially published a breakdown of the rights and obligations that come with permanent residency for foreign nationals, offering a clearer picture of what life looks like for immigrants who make the country their long-term home.

The National Immigration Administration of China released the information detailing the legal framework governing foreign permanent residents.

China lists key benefits and obligations for foreign permanent residents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to the publication, applicants must be in good health, carry no criminal record, comply with Chinese laws and regulations, and fall within one of the officially approved eligibility categories before they can be considered.

Rights foreign permanent residents enjoy in China

Under the published guidelines, foreign nationals who successfully obtain permanent residence are entitled to equal access to administrative certificates, provided they meet the required legal conditions and standards.

They are also guaranteed the right to make statements and present a defence in any proceedings initiated by administrative authorities regarding their residency status. Additional rights may also apply as specified by relevant laws and regulations.

Obligations of foreign permanent residents in China

Alongside those entitlements, the administration outlined a set of obligations that permanent residents must honour. Applicants are required to submit truthful and accurate materials throughout the application process, and they bear full responsibility for the authenticity of everything they provide.

They must also be available to cooperate with authorities during interviews, telephone enquiries, and on-site investigations conducted to verify the details of their application. Further obligations may also arise under applicable laws and regulations.

The publication signals China's intent to formalise and communicate the terms of permanent residency more transparently, giving prospective applicants a clearer understanding of both what the status offers and what it demands of them.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng