Taiwan requires foreigners to live legally in the country for at least five consecutive years before they can apply for citizenship

Applicants married to Taiwanese citizens qualify after just three years of legal residence, with additional language and financial requirements to meet

Even a single day without a valid residence permit can disqualify an applicant from being eligible for naturalisation

Taiwan has published the requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply to become citizens, revealing a process that is thorough, strictly monitored, and spans several years.

Those who have held permanent residence, known as an APRC, or who have lived in Taiwan for more than ten consecutive years may have certain requirements waived as part of the process.

Taiwan lists how long foreigners must live there before applying for citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Residency years for Taiwan citizenship

According to Taiwan's citizenship authority, most foreigners must have lived legally in Taiwan for a minimum of five consecutive years, staying for more than 183 days in each of those years.

Those who are married to a Taiwanese citizen qualify after three years of legal residence under the same conditions.

Taiwan citizenship: The naturalisation process explained

Once the basic requirements are met, the application is submitted to the local Household Registration Office. If approved, the applicant receives a Certificate of Naturalisation. However, receiving that certificate does not immediately grant full citizen status.

At that point, the successful applicant must apply for a Taiwan Area Residence Certificate, which functions similarly to an ARC. They then continue to live in Taiwan for an additional one to five years depending on how many days per year they are present in the country. Full citizen status, including the right to register in a household and obtain a national ID card, only comes after that additional residence period is completed.

One of the most significant requirements is the obligation to renounce one's original citizenship. Applicants have one year from the date their Certificate of Naturalisation is issued to formally give up their previous nationality and submit official proof of that renunciation to the Household Registration Office.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng