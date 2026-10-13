Australia's Department of Home Affairs has announced new student visa rules taking effect on 2 October 2026

The changes affect who qualifies to apply for a Student visa while already living in Australia

Family members of student visa holders will also be subject to the revised conditions under the new rules

Australia's government has announced significant changes to its student visa rules, with new conditions taking effect on 2 October 2026 and affecting both the Student visa (subclass 500) and the Student Guardian visa (subclass 590).

The Australian Department of Home Affairs confirmed that the updated rules will change three key areas: who is eligible to apply, who can be granted a visa while already in Australia, and how family members can be included in or added to a student visa application.

Australia gives the new conditions for student visa applicants and their families. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: Who the new rules affect

The changes are particularly relevant for several groups. International students currently in Australia who want to apply for a student visa must check whether they meet the revised eligibility criteria. Existing student visa holders who plan to apply for another student visa from within Australia are also directly affected.

Beyond students, the revised rules have notable implications for family members. Those considering listing family members on a student visa application at lodgement, as well as family members who intend to join a student in Australia later, need to understand how the new conditions apply to their situation.

What students should do before October ends

The government urged prospective and current students to review the updated requirements before making any commitments. The official advisory stated that individuals should make sure they understand how the new rules affect them before finalising "visa, study, travel or relocation plans."

Australia reaffirmed its openness to international students in the announcement, framing the changes as an update to application rules rather than a broad restriction on international enrolment. However, Nigerian and other African students considering the japa route to Australia for higher education will need to understand these revised conditions before lodging any application to avoid complications.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia listed visa holders who qualify for permanent residence after family violence.

Australia permanent protection visa: Conditions to qualify

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its Subclass 866 permanent Protection visa and the nine conditions asylum seekers must meet to qualify.

The visa offers eligible applicants a chance to remain in Australia permanently, but not everyone can apply: unauthorised maritime arrivals and people who were not cleared by immigration authorities on their last entry are barred.

Source: Legit.ng