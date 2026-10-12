Ireland's Department of Justice launched the Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, with applications open until a specified deadline

The Stamp 4 permission is granted for up to two years, renewable thereafter, and time on it counts towards naturalisation

Applicants must meet all eligibility conditions, including a minimum yearly salary of €29,432 and at least one year of Irish residency

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration recently opened applications for a new residency route that could eventually lead to Irish citizenship.

Applications are open until a deadline of 30 March 2027 set for prospective applicants.

Ireland publishes deadline for residency pathway under Temporary Protection Transition Scheme. Photo credit: Wolfgang Deuter, Santiago Urquijo/ Getty Images, BBC.

Source: UGC

The Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, first published on 26 May 2026 and last updated on 9 October 2026, grants successful applicants a Stamp 4 immigration permission for an initial period of up to two years, which is renewable in two-year intervals thereafter.

According to the official guidance, time spent under this permission counts towards the naturalisation process, making it a meaningful step on the path to Irish citizenship.

Who Qualifies for the Scheme

Several conditions must all be satisfied to be eligible. Applicants must have been living in Ireland as beneficiaries of temporary protection for a minimum of one year on or before 30 September 2026.

They must not be relying on state-supported accommodation, such as rapid build housing, commercially provided UCTAT accommodation, or hosted accommodation funded through the Accommodation Recognition Payment, at the time of applying.

The permission covers the entire family unit residing in Ireland under temporary protection, though each family member is required to submit an individual application.

What Happens if Temporary Protection Ends Before a Decision

The Irish government noted that those already approved under the scheme will remain unaffected if the EU's Temporary Protection Directive comes to an end.

For applicants still awaiting a decision when temporary protection expires, the government indicated that temporary protection rights may be extended under Article 21 of the Directive to cover the intervening period.

For those who choose not to apply, the Temporary Protection Directive remains in place across the EU until March 2028, meaning residents will continue to hold rights relating to accommodation, social welfare, education, and employment for the duration of that period.

Ireland publishes some Nigerians' visa status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland's Department of Justice published visa decisions for applications processed through its Abuja mission.

Dozens of Nigerian applicants received decisions, with a significant number of applications either approved or refused during the period.

Source: Legit.ng