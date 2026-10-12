Ireland's Department of Justice opened applications for the Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, granting eligible residents a Stamp 4 permission

The scheme requires applicants to have lived in Ireland for at least one year and earned a stipulated minimum yearly salary through employment

Time spent on the new permission counts towards naturalisation, offering a potential pathway to Irish citizenship for qualifying residents

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration recently opened applications for a new residency scheme for people currently living in the country under temporary protection.

The Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, first published on 26 May 2026 and last updated on 9 October 2026, grants successful applicants a Stamp 4 immigration permission.

Ireland publishes 3 conditions for residency route under TPT scheme. Photo credit: Wolfgang Deuter/ Getty Images, Eolaz Magazine.

Source: UGC

The permission is valid for up to two years and can be renewed in two-year intervals.

Crucially, time spent on this permission counts towards naturalisation, meaning it moves holders closer to qualifying for Irish citizenship.

The permission covers the entire family unit of those who have been resident in Ireland under temporary protection.

3 Criteria to Qualify for the Scheme

The Department set out three specific eligibility conditions that applicants must satisfy.

First, a person must have been resident in Ireland for a minimum of one year as a beneficiary of temporary protection on or before 30 September 2026.

Second, they must have been in employment or self-employment for at least six months on or before the same date, with a minimum yearly salary of €29,432.

Third, at the time of application, they must not be living in state-supported accommodation, including commercially provided UCTAT accommodation, rapid build housing, or accommodation backed by the Accommodation Recognition Payment.

What the Scheme Does and Does Not Replace

The Department was clear that the Temporary Protection Transition Scheme is not a replacement for existing temporary protection.

Those approved for the new scheme will not lose their status when the Temporary Protection Directive eventually expires.

If an application is still being processed at that point, temporary protection rights may be extended under Article 21 of the Directive to cover the interim period.

Ireland publishes some Nigerians' visa status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland's Department of Justice published visa decisions for applications processed through its Abuja mission.

Dozens of Nigerian applicants received decisions, with a significant number of applications either approved or refused during the period.

Source: Legit.ng