The United States government confirmed that non-citizens can join the American military, but must meet two specific requirements before enlisting

Each branch of the US military sets its own age limits and minimum ASVAB test scores for anyone seeking to enlist

The US government made clear that joining the military cannot be used as a route to enter the country or obtain a visa

The United States government has outlined the conditions under which foreign nationals may enlist in the American military, making clear that citizenship is not a strict requirement but that two non-negotiable criteria must be satisfied first.

The government was equally direct about what the military cannot be used for. Foreign nationals may not enlist as a means of gaining entry into the United States or as a path to securing a visa. US citizens, naturally, face no such restrictions and may apply without satisfying the residency or language conditions.

US lists 2 key conditions foreigners must meet to join American military. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Conditions for foreigners to join the US Military

According to information published on the official US government website:

1. Non-citizens who wish to join any branch of the American armed forces must hold a valid US Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card.

2. They must also be able to speak, read, and write English fluently.

Both conditions must be met before an application can proceed.

Age limits differ across the six branches of service. The Army accepts active-duty enlistees between the ages of 17 and 35, while the Marine Corps has the tightest upper limit at 28.

The Navy and Coast Guard both cap enlistment at 41, whereas the Air Force and Space Force share the highest upper age limit at 42. Recruiters may be able to make exceptions in certain cases for those who fall outside these ranges.

Joining US Military: Education and testing requirements

Beyond citizenship, residency, and age, every prospective enlistee must sit the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, widely known as the ASVAB.

The exam is compulsory regardless of which branch a candidate wishes to join. Each branch sets its own minimum acceptable score, and the results also play a role in determining which roles within the military a recruit qualifies for after enlistment.

The ASVAB effectively serves as both a gatekeeping tool and a placement mechanism, shaping not just whether someone gets in but what they do once they are inside.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng