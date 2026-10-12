Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery launched the Temporary Protection Transition Scheme, opening a new residency pathway

The scheme targets eligible beneficiaries of Temporary Protection who want to switch to a different immigration permission in Ireland

Applicants can submit their applications through a dedicated online portal, with detailed guidance available before submission

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration opened applications for the Temporary Protection Transition Scheme (TPTS) on 30 September 2026, giving eligible individuals currently under Temporary Protection a formal route to transition to an alternative immigration permission in the country.

The scheme was announced by Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery, the government body responsible for processing immigration applications.

Ireland opens website for application under new special residency pathway. Photo credit: Eolaz Magazine.

Source: UGC

It is aimed specifically at beneficiaries of Temporary Protection who are seeking a change in their immigration status, potentially setting them on a longer-term legal pathway in Ireland.

How to Apply for the TPTS

Applications are submitted entirely online through the TPTS application portal, hosted by Ireland's immigration service.

The portal also provides scheme guidance, and applicants are strongly encouraged to read all instructions thoroughly before completing and submitting their application.

The department emphasised that all required information and supporting documents must be included at the point of submission.

Incomplete applications could delay or affect the outcome of a person's case.

What the Scheme Means for Applicants

For those currently living in Ireland under Temporary Protection status, the TPTS represents a significant opportunity to regularise their stay under a more permanent immigration category.

Transitioning to an alternative immigration permission could affect an individual's right to work, access services, and ultimately pursue citizenship over time.

Ireland publishes some Nigerians' visa status

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ireland's Department of Justice published visa decisions for applications processed through its Abuja mission.

Dozens of Nigerian applicants received decisions, with a significant number of applications either approved or refused during the period.

Source: Legit.ng