Spain's armed forces recruitment portal lists the specific nationalities eligible to apply for military service as foreigners

Equatorial Guinea is the only African country whose citizens qualify to enlist in the Spanish Armed Forces under a special foreign nationals pathway

Eligible applicants must meet residency and age conditions, with a strict upper age limit set for the day of joining

Spain's armed forces have opened a dedicated recruitment pathway for foreign nationals, and only one African country made the list.

According to Spain's official military recruitment portal, citizens of Equatorial Guinea are the sole African nationals eligible to apply for positions in the Spanish Armed Forces under the programme for foreigners.

Spain names only 1 African country whose citizens can join its military. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Spanish military: Which African country is eligible?

The portal, run by Spain's Ministry of Defence, frames the opportunity as a chance for eligible foreigners to learn a trade, earn stable employment, and deepen their integration into Spanish society while serving in the military.

Every other country named in the eligibility criteria is located in Latin America, making Equatorial Guinea's inclusion historically and linguistically significant given its status as the only Spanish-speaking nation on the African continent.

Alongside Equatorial Guinea, the countries listed are Argentina, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The common thread across all 18 nations is the Spanish language and, in most cases, historical ties to Spain.

Joining Spanish army: What the requirements say

Applicants must hold a valid temporary or long-term residence card in Spain, or a family member card of a community resident, with no restriction on their right to work. That card must remain valid at least up to the date they are due to begin training at their assigned centre.

On age, applicants must have reached the legal age of adulthood as defined by the law of their home country on the date they join, and must not be older than 29 years of age on that same day.

The programme is open to both men and women, and positions fall under the tropa y marinería category, which covers enlisted troops and naval ratings rather than officer-level ranks.

For Equatorial Guineans living in Spain who meet the residence and age requirements, the pathway offers a formal route into one of Europe's established armed forces, with all the professional training and career stability that comes with it.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng