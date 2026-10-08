Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the full eligibility requirements for its Working Holiday Visa programme, targeting foreign nationals aged 18 to 30

The programme is open to nationals from over 27 countries and regions, with applicants required to meet conditions covering health, finances, and travel intent

Japan recently revised its rules to allow nationals of several countries, including Canada, the UK, and South Korea, to participate in the programme twice in a lifetime

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published the eight eligibility conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be issued a Working Holiday Visa to live and work in the country.

The programme is open to nationals from more than 27 countries and regions, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and a number of European nations such as Spain, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Italy, among others. Residents of Hong Kong and Taiwan are also eligible under specific passport conditions.

Japan mentions 8 conditions foreigners must meet to get working holiday visa. Photo: Getty Images

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8 conditions for Japan's Working Holiday Visa

1. According to the official requirements published by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applicants must first be residing in their country of nationality at the time they apply.

2. The primary purpose of travel must be to spend a holiday in Japan for a defined period, not to take up permanent employment.

3. Age is a central requirement: applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old at the time of application. However, for nationals of Australia, Canada, South Korea, and Ireland, the standard upper age limit is 25, unless bilateral agreements between those countries and Japan extend it to 30.

4. Applicants must also be unaccompanied by dependants or children.

5.They are required to hold a valid passport along with either a return travel ticket or sufficient funds to purchase one.

6. Adequate finances to cover living expenses during the initial period of stay in Japan are also mandatory.

7. Applicants must be in good health.

8. Applicants must never have previously received a Japanese Working Holiday Visa. There are, however, notable exceptions to that final condition.

Japan visa: Some nationalities can now apply twice

Japan has revised its Working Holiday rules to allow nationals from several countries to participate in the programme twice during their lifetime. Under changes that took effect from 1 December 2024, nationals of Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Denmark, and Austria became eligible for a second working holiday stay. Canadians and British nationals may take two consecutive years or two separate one-year stays, while New Zealand, Denmark, and Austria nationals may only take two non-consecutive one-year stays.

From 1 January 2025, nationals of Germany, Ireland, and Slovakia also became eligible for two non-consecutive one-year stays. South Korean nationals gained the same right from 1 October 2025, and residents of Taiwan followed from 1 February 2026.

The Ministry notes that specific application procedures and any additional conditions may vary depending on the applicant's nationality, and prospective applicants are advised to check with the Japanese embassy or consulate-general in their country for detailed guidance.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng