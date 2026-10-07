The UK government has outlined the specific circumstances under which foreigners living in the country can be removed

The government also detailed how affected individuals can retrieve their passports and travel documents before or after leaving

A dedicated phone service is available for those who wish to leave voluntarily, with documents returned at the airport

The UK government has outlined the category of foreigners who risk being removed from the country, in guidance published on the official UK Visas and Immigration page.

According to the guidance, foreigners who no longer have permission to stay in the UK and who refuse to leave voluntarily may be forcibly removed from the country.

UK warns some foreigners about impending removal. Photo credit: Euro News, Wong Yu Liang/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

This applies to individuals whose valid leave to enter or remain has expired, those whose leave to remain applications have been refused or rejected, and those who have not made arrangements to depart.

Who Faces Removal From the UK

The government makes clear that a foreigner without valid permission to remain in the UK has two options: leave voluntarily or face removal.

For those who choose to leave on their own terms, the Voluntary Returns Service is available by phone Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 4pm.

Anyone who contacts this service will have their passport and travel documents returned to them at the airport.

Those who cannot use the government's online document retrieval service include individuals whose leave has expired, people who wish to withdraw an application to extend their stay because they plan to leave, applicants whose leave to remain has been refused, and those who have applied for asylum.

What Happens to Your Documents

For foreigners who applied for a visa or immigration status from within the UK and are still eligible to use the online portal, documents are typically returned within 10 working days.

Those who applied from outside the UK must contact UK Visas and Immigration directly and are given three months to collect their passport or travel document once notified it is ready.

Failure to collect within that period means the document is returned to the issuing authority.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng