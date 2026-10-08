The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued a security alert on 7 October 2026, citing an ongoing security situation linked to Houthi military activity

The Houthis have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting civilian airports, raising fears of further escalation

US citizens in Saudi Arabia were urged to monitor flight departures directly with airlines and airports amid warnings of possible travel disruptions

The United States (US) government has urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia to remain on high alert following an escalation in threats from Houthi forces, warning that the situation carries the potential for further military conflict.

The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued the advisory on 7 October 2026 via its official @TravelGov account. The alert called on all US citizens currently in the country to exercise heightened vigilance, pointing to active Houthi hostilities and public threats made against airports and airspace across Saudi Arabia.

The US tells its citizens in Saudi Arabia to be careful. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Houthi threats behind US security alert

The statement described a pattern of Houthi attacks that have specifically targeted civilian airports, raising concerns not just about physical safety but also about the reliability of air travel in and out of the country. The US Mission warned that the ongoing military conflict holds the potential to escalate, which could directly affect the movement of American nationals in the region.

Travellers were advised to check flight departure status directly with their airline and with the relevant airport, as cancellations, airspace closures, and broader travel disruptions remain a real possibility. The advisory stopped short of ordering an evacuation or recommending immediate departure but made clear that the situation warrants close and continuous monitoring.

What US citizens in Saudi Arabia should do

The federal government directed citizens seeking further details to the official US Embassy in Saudi Arabia website and encouraged Americans travelling abroad to enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme (STEP), which sends security alerts directly to registered travellers.

See the original security alert posted by @TravelGoV below:

US: Countries qualified for faster immigration clearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US mentioned the 23 countries whose citizens can apply for the US Global Entry programme and clear airport immigration faster.

No African country made the list, leaving travellers from Nigeria and other African nations to use standard immigration queues when they arrive in the United States.

Source: Legit.ng