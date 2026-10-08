The UAE announced that Uzbekistan citizens holding biometric passports are exempt from obtaining a visa before travelling to the Emirates

The exemption applies specifically to holders of biometric passports described as international for travel abroad and domestic for return to Uzbekistan only

The agreement also covers UAE nationals, who can enter Uzbekistan without a visa for stays of up to 30 days per visit

The United Arab Emirates has named Uzbekistan as a country whose citizens can travel to the Emirates without a visa, provided they hold a biometric passport.

According to information published on the UAE's official website, the arrangement stems from a memorandum between the two nations.

UAE: 1 country whose citizens qualify for visa-free entry with biometric passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/ Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies under the UAE-Uzbekistan visa agreement

Under the agreement, Uzbek citizens who carry biometric passports described as "International to travel abroad and Domestic to return to Uzbekistan only" are exempt from visa requirements when entering the UAE. The exemption took effect on 15 January 2024.

The terms of the agreement are specific. On the Uzbekistan side, only holders of biometric passports qualify for the exemption. Standard or non-biometric travel documents do not appear to be covered under the arrangement.

UAE nationals also benefit from the deal. Those holding Special and Mission passports, as well as ordinary passport holders whose documents are valid for a minimum of six months, may enter Uzbekistan without a visa. Previously, UAE nationals were required to obtain an electronic visa before travelling to Uzbekistan. Under the new terms, they can stay in Uzbekistan for up to 30 days per visit.

What the UAE website states about the exemption

The official text on the UAE website reads:

"citizens of Uzbekistan who hold biometric passports 'International to travel abroad and Domestic to return to Uzbekistan only' are also exempt from a visa to enter the United Arab Emirates, starting January 15, 2024."

The statement further confirms that UAE nationals holding ordinary passports valid for at least six months are similarly "exempted from a visa to enter Uzbekistan (instead of applying for an Electronic visa, which was applicable before) and can stay there for a period of up to 30 days per visit."

The arrangement represents a shift from the previous system, where at least one side of the agreement was required to apply for electronic visas ahead of travel.

UAE names income requirement for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit.

The requirement is AED 3,000 for applicants whose employers provide accommodation, while those without employer-provided housing must earn at least AED 4,000 per month.

Source: Legit.ng