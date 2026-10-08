Ukraine Announces 9 Military Jobs for Foreigners, Lists Available Vacancies
- Ukraine's military has published an official list of English-speaking job vacancies open to foreign nationals, who are living in the country, across several combat and support units
- The listings cover roles ranging from FPV drone pilot and UAV operator to combat medic and platoon commander
- All nine positions are advertised through Ukraine's official military recruiting portal, which also includes a dedicated section for non-citizens
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Ukraine has opened its doors to foreign recruits, publishing a list of nine English-speaking military vacancies on its official armed forces recruiting platform in 2026.
The positions, listed on Ukraine's official military recruiting portal, span combat, medical, and technical roles across multiple brigades and battalions. The site includes a dedicated pathway for non-Ukrainian citizens, signalling that the country is actively seeking skilled individuals from abroad to bolster its ranks.
Ukraine: Available roles for foreign recruits
The nine advertised English-speaking positions are:
- Combat Medic – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
- Military Translator (English) – 20th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion
- Platoon Sergeant Major – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
- Platoon Commander – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
- UAV Operator – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
- Translator (English, Spanish, Portuguese) – 92nd Separate Assault Brigade
- FPV Drone Pilot – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
- Medical Instructor – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
- Rifleman – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade
The majority of the roles are concentrated within the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, with additional posts in the 20th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion and the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade.
Broad specialties on offer
The recruiting platform organises its vacancies across a wide range of categories, including infantry and assault, artillery, tank forces, air defence, reconnaissance, signals and electronic warfare, logistics, IT and cybersecurity, finance, and media and communications. The English-speaking filter narrows the results specifically for foreign applicants who may not speak Ukrainian.
The portal's interface also allows prospective recruits to search by unit, making it straightforward for individuals with specific military or technical backgrounds to identify the most suitable opening.
The Ukraine military said:
"You must already be legally present in Ukraine to apply. This page does not process applications from abroad."
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US military announced four requirements foreigners must meet to become officers.
France: Age requirement to join military unit
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that France announced the age and document requirements for foreigners who want to join the French Foreign Legion, including the different rules for candidates from inside and outside the Schengen Area.
Founded in 1831, the Legion has long attracted people from across the world seeking a fresh start. After a period of service, recruits may also have the chance to apply for French citizenship.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng