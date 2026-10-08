Ukraine's military has published an official list of English-speaking job vacancies open to foreign nationals, who are living in the country, across several combat and support units

The listings cover roles ranging from FPV drone pilot and UAV operator to combat medic and platoon commander

All nine positions are advertised through Ukraine's official military recruiting portal, which also includes a dedicated section for non-citizens

Ukraine has opened its doors to foreign recruits, publishing a list of nine English-speaking military vacancies on its official armed forces recruiting platform in 2026.

The positions, listed on Ukraine's official military recruiting portal, span combat, medical, and technical roles across multiple brigades and battalions. The site includes a dedicated pathway for non-Ukrainian citizens, signalling that the country is actively seeking skilled individuals from abroad to bolster its ranks.

Ukraine announces job vacancies in the military. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ukraine: Available roles for foreign recruits

The nine advertised English-speaking positions are:

Combat Medic – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Military Translator (English) – 20th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion Platoon Sergeant Major – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Platoon Commander – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade UAV Operator – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Translator (English, Spanish, Portuguese) – 92nd Separate Assault Brigade FPV Drone Pilot – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Medical Instructor – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade Rifleman – 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade

The majority of the roles are concentrated within the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, with additional posts in the 20th Separate Electronic Warfare Battalion and the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade.

Broad specialties on offer

The recruiting platform organises its vacancies across a wide range of categories, including infantry and assault, artillery, tank forces, air defence, reconnaissance, signals and electronic warfare, logistics, IT and cybersecurity, finance, and media and communications. The English-speaking filter narrows the results specifically for foreign applicants who may not speak Ukrainian.

The portal's interface also allows prospective recruits to search by unit, making it straightforward for individuals with specific military or technical backgrounds to identify the most suitable opening.

The Ukraine military said:

"You must already be legally present in Ukraine to apply. This page does not process applications from abroad."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US military announced four requirements foreigners must meet to become officers.

France: Age requirement to join military unit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously published that France announced the age and document requirements for foreigners who want to join the French Foreign Legion, including the different rules for candidates from inside and outside the Schengen Area.

Founded in 1831, the Legion has long attracted people from across the world seeking a fresh start. After a period of service, recruits may also have the chance to apply for French citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng