Kuwait announced the minimum salary a foreigner must earn to sponsor relatives on a family visit visa

The Kuwait government set the threshold at 800 Kuwaiti Dinars, equivalent to over N3.4 million monthly

The requirement applies specifically to other relatives seeking to visit the country on a family visit visa

Kuwait has set a clear financial benchmark for foreigners who wish to bring family members into the country on a visit visa, publishing the minimum salary requirement for such sponsorships.

Kuwait's salary requirement for family visit visa

According to the Kuwaiti government, a foreign resident must earn at least 800 Kuwaiti Dinars (N3,419,884) per month to sponsor relatives on a family visit visa.

Kuwait names minimum salary needed to bring relatives on family visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/ YASSER AL-ZAYYAT

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Kuwait's salary requirement for family visit visa

The official statement reads:

"For other relatives, the minimum salary requirement is 800 Kuwaiti Dinars."

What this means for foreigners living in Kuwait

The 800 Kuwaiti Dinar threshold means only those earning at or above that salary level are eligible to host relatives under the family visit visa category.

Foreign workers earning below this amount would not meet the financial criteria required by Kuwait's immigration rules to bring relatives into the country on this basis.

The announcement is particularly relevant to the large population of Nigerian and other African expatriates living and working in Kuwait, many of whom send remittances home while also navigating the country's strict visa and residency regulations.

Kuwait names visa types for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Kuwait had identified two major visa categories for foreign nationals seeking to enter the country.

The tourist visa is meant for visitors travelling for leisure, while the family visit visa is available to those visiting relatives who live in Kuwait.

Source: Legit.ng