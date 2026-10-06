Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration outlined the specific conditions under which a foreigner's long-term right to stay in the country can cease

Prolonged absences from Romanian or EU territory are among the key triggers that can lead to the loss of long-term residency status

Foreigners who lose their long-term residency under certain conditions have a 30-day window to apply for a temporary stay permit

Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration has published a detailed breakdown of the circumstances under which a foreigner's long-term right to stay in the country can be brought to an end, offering important guidance for non-EU nationals living in Romania.

According to the inspectorate, the long-term residency status of a foreigner can cease under eight distinct conditions.

Romania shares 8 reasons foreigners can lose their long-term residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Reasons for cessation of foreigners' Romanian long-term residency

1. The cancellation or revocation of the permit

2. Voluntarily giving it up

3. Acquiring Romanian citizenship.

4. The right to stay also ends automatically if the holder obtains long-term residency in another country.

5. Prolonged time outside Romania is one of the most common ways a long-term resident can lose their status. A continuous absence from Romanian territory of more than 12 months is enough to trigger a cessation, unless the individual held temporary residency in another EU member state during that period.

6. Even with such temporary residency, an unbroken absence spanning more than six consecutive years will still result in the loss of status.

7. For holders of a long-term residence permit bearing the "Ex-EU Blue Card holder" designation, a different threshold applies. Their status ceases if they are absent from the combined territory of EU member states, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland for more than two consecutive years. However, this rule does not apply if the absence was due to paid employment, self-employment, voluntary work, or study in their home country.

8. The right to stay is also terminated if the international protection that formed the basis for obtaining it is subsequently cancelled.

What happens after Romanian long-term residency ends?

Foreigners who find themselves in Romania at the point their long-term status lapses under specific provisions of Government Emergency Order 194/2002 are not left without options.

They have 30 days from the date they are officially notified to submit an application for a temporary stay permit under the conditions set out in that ordinance.

In addition, those whose long-term residency ceased due to absence-related grounds may eventually qualify for a new long-term right to stay, provided they maintain a legal and continuous presence in Romania for at least 12 months following the lapse.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng