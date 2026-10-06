Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration published the full list of conditions foreigners must satisfy to obtain long-term residence in the country

Applicants must have lived legally in Romania for at least 5 consecutive years before submitting their application

Proof of income, health insurance, housing, and basic Romanian language skills are among the requirements foreigners must provide

Romania's General Inspectorate for Immigration has outlined the complete set of conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for long-term residence in the country.

According to the official guidance published by the Inspectorate, an applicant must already hold a right of temporary residence or benefit from international protection in Romania before they can even begin the process.

Romania lists 7 conditions foreigners must meet to get long-term residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

7 conditions for Romanian long-term residence

Seven cumulative conditions must all be satisfied at the time of application.

1. First, the applicant must have lived legally and continuously in Romania for a minimum of five years immediately before submitting their request. A break in that residency period could disqualify an applicant entirely.

2. Beyond the five-year requirement, the applicant must demonstrate a stable source of income. Specifically, they need to show proof of earnings at or above the national minimum gross salary for at least 12 months. Foreign family members of Romanian citizens are exempt from this particular condition.

3. Applicants must hold valid social health insurance.

4. They must show legal proof of ownership or entitlement to their living space.

5. Applicants must demonstrate at least a satisfactory command of the Romanian language.

6. An applicant must not pose any threat to national security,

7. They must not represent a danger to public order.

On the public order condition, the guidance clarifies that it is considered met if the applicant has not committed any intentional crime on Romanian territory for which a custodial sentence of more than five years was handed down.

Special provisions for people of Romanian origin

A separate provision exists for individuals of Romanian origin or those whose presence is considered to be in Romania's national interest.

These individuals may be granted long-term residence under a simplified framework, provided they satisfy only the two security conditions: no threat to national security and no threat to public order.

The conditions apply to all other foreign nationals seeking to settle permanently in Romania, including those who arrived through legal work, study, or family reunification routes and have since accumulated the required five years of continuous legal residence.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng