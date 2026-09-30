A flydubai copilot stabbed the pilot during flight FZ 1073 on September 30 in what authorities described as an attempt to crash the plane

Flydubai announced it was suspending all flights to and from Israel while authorities investigate the alarming midair incident

The airline said it is working with affected passengers to provide support and alternative travel arrangements

Flydubai has suspended all flights to and from Israel following an incident on board flight FZ 1073 on September 30, in which a copilot allegedly stabbed the pilot midair and attempted to bring the aircraft down.

The Dubai-based carrier announced the suspension in coordination with relevant authorities, saying the pause would allow investigators to establish the full facts surrounding the attack.

Flydubai suspends Israel flights as investigators examine the alleged attack on flight FZ1073 involving a copilot and pilot. Photo credit: Boarding1Now/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Flydubai statement on the suspension

In a statement, the airline said:

"Following the incident involving flight FZ 1073 on 30 September, and in coordination with the relevant authorities, flydubai flights to and from Israel will be suspended while the investigation continues."

The airline added that the safety and wellbeing of its passengers, crew and operations remained its highest priority, and that the temporary suspension was intended to give investigators the space to do their work.

"We are fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation and maintaining the highest safety standards across our network," the statement read. "We remain in close coordination with government authorities, regulators and airport stakeholders and will review the suspension as more information becomes available."

Passengers offered alternative arrangements

Flydubai acknowledged the disruption the suspension would cause to travellers and said it was working to limit the impact. "We apologise to passengers whose travel plans have been affected and are working to provide support and alternative arrangements where possible," the airline said.

The carrier did not specify how long the suspension would last, saying only that it would be reviewed as more details from the investigation became available.

How Flydubai co-pilot tries to crash Israel flight

Legit.ng earlier reported that a co-pilot on board a flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv stabbed the pilot and tried to crash the aircraft, but passengers and crew overpowered him while a second pair of pilots landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia, Israeli officials said on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng