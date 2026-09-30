President Trump unveiled America.gov, a new AI-powered platform designed to replace thousands of separate US government websites

The new website allows users to ask questions in plain language and receive instant official answers without navigating complex menus or forms

Trump said the platform would serve as a single digital entry point for Americans seeking federal services, including visa and passport information

The United States government has launched a new AI-powered website, America.gov, which President Donald Trump says will serve as a single digital gateway for Americans seeking federal services, including visa and passport applications.

Trump announced the platform as a direct response to the difficulty millions of Americans face when trying to access government information spread across thousands of separate websites, forms, and rulebooks.

America.gov uses AI to streamline access to federal services, making visa and passport information easier to find. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How America.gov works

Rather than requiring users to search through multiple portals or learn different navigation systems, the new website lets visitors type questions in everyday language and receive instant, official responses.

The platform draws on artificial intelligence to interpret queries and return relevant government guidance without the user needing to locate specific forms or pages.

See the X post below:

"Anyone who has used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly," Trump said in remarks tied to the launch.

The White House described the platform as organising government services around the user rather than around the structure of individual agencies. According to the administration, Americans currently spend billions of hours each year searching for official information across fragmented government websites, a problem America.gov is intended to solve.

One front door for federal services

The administration said the platform is intended to cover a broad range of federal services, with visa and passport-related queries among the key use cases highlighted at launch. Officials described it as giving citizens one place to start, regardless of which agency handles the underlying service.

The website is accessible at america.gov.

See the X post below:

US embassy issues passport rule for dual citizens

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Embassy in Nigeria has reminded American citizens, including those with dual nationality, that they are legally required to enter and leave the United States using a valid US passport.

The advisory, shared on the embassy's official X account, applies to all US citizens regardless of age, including children who hold citizenship of another country alongside their American nationality.

Source: Legit.ng