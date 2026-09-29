Canada held its first citizenship ceremony in 1947, two days after creating a legal category of Canadian citizenship

Citizenship laws, the oath and ceremonies evolved, while citizenship judges helped welcome new Canadians to the country

Legit.ng highlights how COVID-19 brought virtual ceremonies in 2020, and how today's applicants can take the oath in person or online

For thousands of immigrants, becoming a Canadian citizen is more than receiving a document. It is the moment years of waiting, paperwork and building a new life finally lead to one emotional ceremony.

New citizens gather with their families, listen to speeches, sing the national anthem and take the Oath of Citizenship before officially becoming Canadian citizens.

How Canada’s citizenship ceremony began and its changes over the years. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Today, the ceremony can take place in a public building, a special community venue or even online. But Canada's citizenship ceremony was not always like this. The tradition dates back to 1947, when Canada created its own legal citizenship and held its first ceremony.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights how the ceremony has evolved over almost eight decades.

Canada had no separate citizenship before 1947

It may sound surprising today, but there was a time when Canada did not have its own legal category of citizenship. Before 1947, people born or naturalised in Canada were considered British subjects. That changed when the Canadian Citizenship Act came into force on January 1, 1947.

The new law gave legal recognition to the terms "Canadian citizen" and "Canadian citizenship." It also made Canada the first Commonwealth country to establish its own class of citizenship separate from Great Britain. (Canada)

The change was more than a legal technicality. It gave Canada a formal way of defining its citizenship and marked an important step in the country's national development. The first Canadian citizenship ceremony was held in 1947

Just two days after the new law came into force, Canada held its first citizenship ceremony. The historic event took place on January 3, 1947, at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Among those present was then-Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King, who received Canada's first citizenship certificate, numbered 0001. He was joined by 26 other new Canadian citizens.

Chief Justice Thibaudeau Rinfret presented Mackenzie King with his certificate, while the prime minister delivered remarks to those gathered for the historic event. His speech was also broadcast across Canada. It was the beginning of a tradition that would eventually see millions of people formally welcomed as Canadian citizens.

What Canada citizenship ceremony entailed in early days

At its heart, the citizenship ceremony has always involved one important moment: taking the Oath of Citizenship. The oath is the formal declaration through which eligible applicants commit to Canada and its laws.

But over the years, the ceremony grew into something more than an administrative procedure. It became a public celebration involving Canadian flags, speeches, the national anthem and family members watching their loved ones take an important step.

Today, Canada's government describes the ceremony as a "special, dignified and meaningful occasion" and the final step for most citizenship applicants. For many new citizens, it is the final and most visible part of a much longer immigration journey.

1977 brought another major chapter

Thirty years after Canadian citizenship was created, the country introduced a new Citizenship Act in 1977. The legislation replaced the original 1947 Act and changed several aspects of Canada's citizenship system.

The wording of the citizenship oath used today also traces its roots to the 1977 changes. At the time, the oath referred to Queen Elizabeth II and her heirs and successors.

While Canada's citizenship laws continued to evolve, the ceremony remained an important way of formally welcoming people into the Canadian community.

Citizenship judges have played a significant ceremonial role in welcoming new Canadians and administering the Oath of Citizenship. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Citizenship judges became introduced to the process

Another important part of the ceremony's development was the role of citizenship judges.

Citizenship judges have played a significant ceremonial role in welcoming new Canadians and administering the Oath of Citizenship. Their presence helped give the ceremony a formal structure.

Instead of simply receiving a document through the mail, new citizens could stand before an official, take the oath and hear about the rights and responsibilities that come with Canadian citizenship.

Over time, ceremonies were also held in different public and community locations, allowing families and members of the public to share in the celebrations.

Canada citizenship process changed in the 2010s

Canada's citizenship system underwent another major reform in the 2010s. The Strengthening Canadian Citizenship Act, which received Royal Assent in 2014, changed how citizenship applications were processed.

Among other changes, the legislation moved the decision-making process towards a streamlined model in which citizenship officers played a greater role.

Citizenship judges, however, continued to have an important ceremonial function. This meant that while the administrative side of becoming a citizen was being modernised, the traditional ceremony remained an important part of the process.

How COVID-19 affected Canada citizenship ceremonies

For generations, citizenship ceremonies had largely been events where people gathered in the same room. That changed dramatically in 2020.

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread, Canada cancelled in-person citizenship ceremonies. The government then turned to technology to ensure the citizenship process could continue.

On April 1, 2020, Canada held its first virtual citizenship ceremony. The ceremony was held for a university professor in Winnipeg who was conducting COVID-19 research. The event was conducted using Zoom. The move quickly became an important part of Canada's pandemic response.

By 2020–21, more than 56,700 people had taken the Oath of Citizenship virtually, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

For the first time, becoming Canadian did not necessarily require new citizens to sit in the same physical room.

Citizenship ceremonies can be held in person or virtually. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

What does Canadian citizenship ceremony look like today?

Today, citizenship ceremonies can be held in person or virtually. According to the Canadian government, both formats generally include registration, instructions, speeches, the Oath of Citizenship, congratulations and the national anthem.

New citizens may also have an opportunity to take photographs with the presiding official and special guests. In-person ceremonies can also include receptions afterwards.

During the oath, new citizens swear or affirm that they will be faithful to King Charles III, observe Canada's laws and Constitution, and fulfil their duties as Canadian citizens. The oath also recognises the Aboriginal and treaty rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples

For many people, however, the most important moment remains the same: taking the oath and officially becoming Canadian.

Evolution of Canada's citizenship ceremony

Canada's citizenship ceremony has changed with the country itself. It began when Canada created its own legal citizenship in 1947. Its citizenship laws were later rewritten, the oath evolved, technology introduced virtual celebrations and the words spoken by new citizens were updated to recognise Indigenous rights.

Yet the central idea has remained remarkably consistent. A citizenship ceremony marks the moment when a person's long journey towards Canadian citizenship reaches its formal conclusion.

From a small ceremony at Canada's Supreme Court in 1947 to virtual events connecting new citizens through the internet, the tradition has travelled a remarkable distance.

History of British citizenship ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Britain’s modern citizenship ceremony started only just over two decades old, despite naturalisation dating back centuries.

The first modern ceremony took place in Brent in 2004, transforming citizenship into a public welcome and celebration.

In the article, Legit.ng highlighted the activities that occurred before the introduction of UK citizenship ceremonies and how the event has evolved since 2004.

Source: Legit.ng