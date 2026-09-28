A young man who made critical videos targeting Peller and his wife, Jarvis, accepted N500K from the TikToker during a livestream

Peller discovered the recipient had been trolling him and publicly demanded a refund on a subsequent livestream

The troll and his father later appeared in an apology video that began circulating on X on September 28, 2026

A Nigerian TikTok content creator, Peller, found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media twist after gifting ₦500,000 to a young man who had, unbeknownst to him, spent time making videos mocking him online.

The incident began during a livestream in which Peller invited the individual onto his broadcast, believing him to be a genuine supporter.

Peller’s troll and his father apologise after he receives N500K from the content creator. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

After the young man mentioned needing money for school fees and house rent, Peller transferred ₦500,000 to him without hesitation. The recipient thanked him before the session wrapped up.

How Peller's troll was exposed

The situation took a sharp turn when it later came to light that the same person had repeatedly posted critical content targeting Peller and his wife, Jarvis.

When the TikToker became aware of this, he went live again and publicly called for the money to be returned, making no secret of his frustration over the deception.

Watch the moment Peller gave the troll a sum of N500k in the X video below:

Father and son apologise to Peller directly

By September 28, 2026, a video had begun making rounds on X featuring the young man and his father.

In the clip, both addressed Peller directly, acknowledging the insults that had previously been directed at the content creator and expressing regret over their behaviour.

The timing of the apology, coming only after the ₦500,000 transfer and Peller's public demand for a refund, was not lost on social media users, who were quick to weigh in on the irony of the situation.

Watch the troll and his father apologise to Peller in the X video below:

Fans react to the apology video father and son made to Peller

Here are some of the comments from social media users below:

@DurkioWiz wrote:

"This one don go insult him Helper"

@beri_grizou commented:

"The internet space is too small"

@NNileWorld said:

"Na why to help pesin dey hard this days"

@Just_Emma30 reacted:

"He now has sense all of a sudden"

@IsaacEm07557038 noted:

"Some people no sabi troll at all"

Young man who previously trolls Peller apologises with father after receiving N500K. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller confirms he and his wife, Jarvis, are relocating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and are on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng