A Nigerian woman identified as Ogechicalista1 on X shared photos of her baby bump alongside an emotional post about her 12-year wait for a child

The woman described over a decade of shame, tears, and spending millions on treatments and concoctions in search of a solution

Her post announcing the arrival of twin baby girls drew an outpouring of congratulations from social media users across the platform

A Nigerian woman who goes by @Ogechicalista1 on X has moved thousands of people online after sharing a heartfelt post announcing the birth of her twin daughters, bringing an end to 12 years of childlessness.

In an emotional caption accompanying photos of her baby bump, she opened up about the depth of pain she endured throughout that period.

Woman celebrates arrival of twin girls after 12 years. Photo credit: @ogechicalist1/X.

Source: Twitter

She described hiding her face in shame, crying through countless disappointments, and spending millions of naira seeking solutions, from herbal concoctions to medical interventions.

12 Years of Waiting Finally Over

Her words painted a picture of a woman who had quietly carried an enormous burden for over a decade.

In Nigerian society, childlessness often draws unwanted attention and social stigma, and her post made clear that she had not been spared from that pressure.

"12 yrs of shame has been broken," she wrote.

She closed the post with an invitation for her followers to share in her joy, writing:

"My 2 princesses is here, join us and thank God."

Twins Arrive to Widespread Celebration

The announcement quickly gained traction on X, resonating deeply with many Nigerians who understood the emotional and social weight attached to infertility.

For women in particular, years without children can attract constant questioning, unsolicited advice, and at times, outright ridicule from family and community members.

Her story struck a chord because it was told without filters. Rather than presenting a sanitised victory, she acknowledged the full cost of the journey, financial, emotional, and social, before celebrating where it led.

The post drew widespread congratulations from users who joined her in giving thanks and celebrating the arrival of her two daughters.

See the post below:

Woman welcomes child after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated excitedly with her followers on social media after God finally answered her prayers.

In an emotional tweet, the lady disclosed that she had been longing for the fruit of the womb for about ten years.

Source: Legit.ng