YouTube is developing an AI-powered conversational editing tool that lets creators edit videos using simple natural-language instructions

The tool can select clips, add music and transitions, insert text overlays, remove speech pauses and suggest edits based on the creator’s instructions

YouTube plans to make the feature available for YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app in early 2027

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

YouTube is set to make video editing easier for creators with a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can edit footage based on simple instructions given through a chat interface.

The video-sharing giant unveiled the new AI-powered conversational editing tool at its Made on YouTube event on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

YouTube Unveils AI Video Editor That Lets Creators Edit Videos With Simple Commands

Source: UGC

The technology is designed to help creators edit both long-form videos and YouTube Shorts without having to spend hours manually working through footage, cuts, transitions and other production details.

Instead, creators can tell the AI what they want changed, and the tool will work through the footage and suggest or apply the required edits, according to YouTube.

YouTube AI tool can select clips and do more

YouTube demonstrated the new technology using footage provided by YouTuber Happy Kelli, who had recorded herself dancing in different outfits.

Kelli asked the AI to identify the best take for each outfit and then enhance the selected clips with music and transitions.

The demonstration highlighted how the technology could reduce the amount of time creators spend editing after a shoot.

“A one-hour shoot can be 10 hours or more in the edit. So, what if we could speed that process along without sacrificing any of our creative control?” Kelli said.

The AI editing tool can reportedly handle several routine production tasks, including adding text overlays, removing unnecessary pauses in speech and recommending edits based on the creator's instructions and the context of the conversation.

This means creators will not necessarily need to navigate multiple editing menus to make simple changes. They can instead describe the desired result in everyday language.

Creators retain control over final YouTube videos

Despite the increased role of AI, YouTube said creators will remain in control of their final videos.

Users can return to the traditional editing timeline after the AI has completed its work and manually change individual elements where necessary.

Kelli said this gives creators the flexibility to use AI for time-consuming tasks while retaining the ability to make their own creative decisions.

“If at any point I want even more control, I can jump back into the editing timeline and manually adjust things myself,” she said.

YouTube Unveils AI Video Editor That Lets Creators Edit Videos With Simple Commands

Source: UGC

She described conversational editing as having an “infinitely patient helper” that works with creators throughout the editing process rather than simply taking over the job.

The feature is expected to be available for YouTube Shorts and the YouTube Create app in early 2027, potentially giving millions of creators a faster way to turn raw footage into finished videos.

Source: Legit.ng