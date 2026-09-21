For years, owning a stake in a major industrial company may have seemed like something reserved for wealthy Nigerians and big investors.



Source: UGC

But that is changing.

The ongoing public offer for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is giving everyday Nigerians an opportunity to buy shares in one of Africa’s biggest industrial projects, directly from their smartphones.

The offer, which opened on September 14, 2026, is available on i-invest, an investment app that allows users to access the Dangote Refinery offer without having to go through a complicated process.

i-invest is a digital investment platform powered by Parthian, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-regulated financial services group. Parthian Securities Limited (PSEC) is a joint stockbroker to the Dangote Refinery IPO.

Minimum subscription starts at 10 shares for N5,250, with each share priced at N525. This means workers, small business owners, young professionals and other retail investors can participate without needing millions of naira to get started.

How i-invest makes the Dangote Refinery offer easier

One of the major attractions of using i-invest is that the entire process can be completed from a smartphone.

New users can download the app, create an account and complete their verification using their Bank Verification Number (BVN).

After verification, users can fund their i-invest wallet and proceed to the public offer section to subscribe for Dangote Refinery shares.

For people who do not already have a Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) account, i-invest also provides an automated CSCS account creation process at no additional cost.

This removes one of the hurdles that could discourage first-time investors from participating in a public offer.

How to buy Dangote Refinery shares on i-investHow to buy Dangote Refinery shares on i-invest

For Nigerians interested in participating, the process is straightforward.

Step 1: Download and register

Download the i-invest app from the iOS or Android app store, create an account, and complete the required KYC verification.

Step 2: Fund your wallet

Add money to your i-invest wallet. Investors can start with the minimum subscription amount of N5,250 for 10 shares.

Step 3: Find Public Offers

Once your wallet is funded, go to the app's home screen, select Equities, then click on

Public Offers.

Step 4: Select Dangote Refinery Offer

Tap on the Dangote Refinery Offer, enter the number of shares you want to purchase in multiples of 10, and review your order.

Step 5: Confirm your subscription

Check your details and click Subscribe to complete the subscription process.

The clock is already ticking

The Dangote Refinery public offer opened on September 14, 2026, and investors have until October 13, 2026, to participate.

For many Nigerians, the offer represents more than an opportunity to buy shares. It also offers the opportunity to become a shareholder in a major Nigerian industrial project without having to visit a physical office or navigate a lengthy investment process.

With i-invest putting the offer directly on users' smartphones and the minimum subscription starting from N5,250, the opportunity is within reach of more retail investors.

For those considering participating, the key is to understand the offer, assess their finances, and make their investment decision before the closing date.

Ready to explore the Dangote Refinery IPO ?

Download or open the i-invest app and access the public offer before October 13, 2026.

Visit the i-invest website for more information and follow them on their social media platforms below:

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Source: Legit.ng