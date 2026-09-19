Jehovah's Witnesses' Governing Body announced a major shift in its blood policy on Friday, September 18, 2026

The organisation now allows members to personally decide on accepting or donating four major blood components

However, the group stressed that its ban on whole-blood transfusions remains firmly in place

Jehovah's Witnesses have made a significant policy shift, announcing that individual members can now decide whether to accept or donate four primary blood components for medical purposes.

The organisation's Governing Body unveiled the change on Friday, September 18, 2026, confirming that decisions relating to red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, and platelets would henceforth fall under each member's personal conscience.

Jehovah’s Witnesses announce that the decision on blood transfusion now falls under each member's personal conscience. Credit: jehovahwitnesses

Source: Instagram

Under the new position, Witnesses are free to decide whether to accept these components sourced from another person's blood. They may also choose whether to donate blood for the specific purpose of producing components or fractions intended to treat others.

Whole-blood ban remains intact

Despite the adjustment, the organisation was firm that its longstanding prohibition on whole-blood transfusions has not changed. It anchored the continued ban on its reading of biblical instructions to "abstain from blood," signalling that the shift applies only to the four major components, not to transfusions in their entirety.

The announcement follows a separate policy update in March 2026, when the Governing Body gave members the option to decide whether their own blood could be collected and stored for personal use during medical procedures. Together, the two changes represent a gradual loosening of rules that have historically placed strict limits on members' medical choices.

Medically, the four components carry distinct clinical value. Red blood cells are commonly used in treating severe blood loss and anaemia, while platelets and plasma help manage bleeding disorders and clotting problems.

The Jehovah's Witnesses, who report a membership of over nine million people spread across more than 200 countries and territories, confirmed that local congregations would not interfere with any individual's decision on the matter.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a former Jehovah's Witness sparked a major conversation online after explaining why the group's famous door-to-door preaching noticeably declined.

Jehovah’s Witnesses now allow members to decide on blood transfusions. Credit: BBC

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Jehovah's Witnesses' new policy

The policy update drew sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing scepticism and amusement at the timing and direction of the change. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Facebook; read them below:

Lakeside Central wrote:

"So, na human being be the dictator of this religion?"

Adeniyi Tunde Jack Electus commented:

"When did they review the Bible? Hope Adam never chop another apple ooo."

Iyun Samson Tope added:

"I think the Bible has been reviewed."

Gordon Ajiri quipped:

"Next up, you can now accept whole-blood transfusions 🤣🤣🤣 A win is a win anyway 😂😂😂"

Meriam Shaka wrote:

"Hahaha hope they will start celebrating the birth of Jesus too very."

Ogechi Oriko simply asked:

"Why na, wetin come happen?"

Jehovah's Witness member writes to Aunty Esthe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Jehovah's Witness member reacted to the blood transfusion drama surrounding X influencer battling cancer, Aunty Esther.

Many Nigerians who had contributed to Aunty Esther’s cancer treatment withdrew their support after she refused a blood transfusion due to her Jehovah's Witness faith.

Reacting to the situation, a Jehovah's Witness member identified as @naijashimadunnn wrote an open letter to her.

He told her what she should do to get assistance from the congregation.

Source: Legit.ng