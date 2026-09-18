DStv has introduced new subscription packages with sports content ranging from selected football matches to dedicated sports channels

The new line-up includes Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series, Premium and EasyView packages with different sports offerings

The new packages went live in South Africa on September 17, 2026, with rollout to other African markets expected later this year

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DStv has introduced a new range of subscription packages, giving sports fans different options depending on the competitions and channels they want to watch.

The new packages became available on Thursday, September 17, 2026, as part of a broader overhaul of DStv's package structure.

SuperSport has explained what sports fans can watch across DStv's new packages. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to information published by SuperSport, the new line-up includes Starter, Select, Sports, Movies & Series, Premium and EasyView, with the sports offering varying across the different packages.

DStv has introduced new packages with different sports options for subscribers.

DStv Starter sports package explained

The Starter package offers access to several sports channels, including LaLiga, Kickoff, Blitz and Africa.

The new Kickoff channel will feature selected live football, including the Premier League Match of the Week on Sunday and a live match from Serie A, Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The Africa channel will also show a second Premier League match and CAF inter-club competitions.

Starter subscribers will also have access to WWE, Schools, ESPN, SportyTV.

ESPN will feature alternative football competitions, including the Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, Turkish football, Scottish football, UEFA Women's Champions League and EFL.

SportyTV will carry competitions including the Copa del Rey, Copa Libertadores and football from Argentina, Brazil and Greece.

What sports fans get on DStv Select

The Select package includes all the sports content available on Starter while adding Football channels.

The Football channel will carry Serie A, alongside selected content from the EFL Championship, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FIFA international competitions.

This gives subscribers access to a broader range of domestic and international football.

DStv has also introduced a dedicated Sports package as part of the new line-up.

The package is designed for subscribers who want a sports-focused option within the new DStv structure.

The new package structure gives customers the option of choosing a subscription based on their preferred content and the sports competitions they follow.

DStv's revised sports offering covers domestic competitions and international football leagues. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Movies & Series package

The Movies & Series package places greater emphasis on movies and television series, while its sports offering remains the same as the Select package.

Premium remains part of the new DStv line-up and provides the broadest combination of entertainment and sports content.

EasyView also remains available as part of the revised package structure.

The new packages initially apply to South Africa.

DStv, GOtv subscribers in Nigeria: big changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria are set to receive refreshed package offerings aimed at providing greater flexibility in how they access and select entertainment content.

MultiChoice, the operator of the two pay-TV platforms, said the upcoming changes would introduce more options for customers to tailor their viewing experience based on their preferences and interests.

MultiChoice said further details of the new packages, including the available options and other features, would be announced in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng