All On partners with PowerGen to expand Nigeria’s mini-grid network through a mezzanine investment supporting cleaner, more reliable electricity

Projects could deliver 9MW capacity, 6,000 connections, 41,000 beneficiaries and approximately 470 jobs across underserved communities

PowerGen’s expansion targets Nigerian households, businesses and industries facing unreliable grid supply through isolated and interconnected renewable energy mini-grids

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s push to close its electricity access gap has received fresh backing as impact investment firm All On announced a partnership with PowerGen Renewable Energy Nigeria Limited to develop more mini-grid projects across the country.

The partnership, structured through a mezzanine investment, will support the development of isolated and interconnected mini-grids designed to provide cleaner and more reliable electricity to households, businesses and industrial customers.

Nigerian company targets over 40,000 Nigerians with electricity access. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The investment is expected to support up to 6,000 electricity connections, reaching an estimated 41,000 beneficiaries while helping create approximately 470 jobs in communities and businesses served by the projects.

PowerGen targets 9MW generation capacity

According to All On, the investment will enable PowerGen to deepen its presence in Nigeria and accelerate renewable energy infrastructure deployment in areas where electricity supply remains limited or unreliable.

The planned projects are expected to deliver up to 9MW of generation capacity, alongside 17 MW + MWh of combined energy impact.

PowerGen operates renewable energy and distribution utility projects across several African markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

All On CEO Caroline Eboumbou said the investment effectively closes the Series C capital raise by PowerGen’s parent company, WindGen Power USA Inc.

Other investors include ElectriFI, Impact Fund Denmark, the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa and InfraCo.

All On backs PowerGen’s Nigerian expansion

Eboumbou said PowerGen had demonstrated its ability to deploy renewable energy solutions for communities and businesses struggling with unreliable electricity.

“This investment reflects our confidence in the company’s ability to build on that experience and take its model further across Nigeria,” she said.

PowerGen’s existing Nigerian projects include the Toto Community Mini Grid Project in Nasarawa State, described as Nigeria’s first interconnected hybrid solar mini-grid.

All On Investment Manager Oluseye Bassir said PowerGen’s experience across different renewable energy models was a major attraction.

According to him, the additional funding will help move more projects from the development stage into actual delivery.

Mini-grids could support businesses, communities

PowerGen CEO Aaron Cheng described All On’s investment as an endorsement of the company’s renewable energy platform and its ability to deliver reliable power at scale.

“Nigeria remains an important market for PowerGen, and this investment will support our continued growth and our mission to expand access to reliable, affordable and clean energy,” Cheng said.

The partnership comes as millions of Nigerian households and businesses continue to depend on alternative power sources because of inadequate or unreliable grid electricity.

Power company targets 41,000 Nigerians for electricity access. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Mini-grids have increasingly emerged as an alternative for underserved and unserved communities, particularly where extending conventional grid infrastructure is difficult or commercially challenging.

All On Partnerships for Energy Access is an independent impact investment company seeded by Shell to support the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market.

Its investments are focused on expanding affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity access, particularly for low-income households and small businesses.

19 states to enjoy constant power

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Rural Electrification Agency is constructing 48 interconnected mini-grid projects across 19 states in Nigeria.

The projects are expected to provide 252,505 electricity connections and add 213.3MWp of solar capacity with battery storage.

The initiative follows new regulations allowing interconnected mini-grids of up to 10 megawatts, opening the way for larger and more commercially viable renewable energy projects.

Source: Legit.ng