The UAE launched its Blue Residency programme in 2024, offering long-term stays to individuals who contribute to environmental protection and sustainability

The programme covers five distinct categories, each with specific eligibility requirements applicants must meet to qualify

Requirements range from holding patents in environmental fields to investing at least AED 2 million in high-value green projects

The United Arab Emirates has opened a new long-term residency pathway for individuals who have made meaningful contributions to environmental sustainability, and it covers five distinct categories of people.

Launched in 2024, the UAE Blue Residency is available through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

UAE announces 5 categories of foreigners who qualify for Blue Residency. Photo: Omer Messinger

Source: Getty Images

Unlike standard residency routes tied to employment or property ownership, this one is built entirely around environmental impact, whether the work was carried out inside the UAE or abroad.

UAE Blue Residency: 5 categories of foreigners eligible

1. Environmental and sustainability influencers.

To qualify, applicants must provide evidence of membership in recognised environmental initiatives, submit official letters and certificates of recognition, and demonstrate financial support of no less than AED 1 million, along with reports confirming how those funds were used.

2. Scientists and researchers

These applicants need a master's degree or PhD in environmental or energy-related fields from an internationally ranked university. They must also present recognised scientific indicators such as the FWCI or h-index, supported by Scopus reports or equivalent research documentation. A nomination from the UAE Council of Scientists is mandatory.

3. Investors and entrepreneurs

Eligibility here requires a fully owned capital investment of at least AED 2 million in an environmental project registered under the small and medium-sized enterprises category. The project must generate annual revenues of no less than AED 1 million and carry approval from the relevant authorities.

4. Inventors and innovators

Applicants must hold a patent in the environmental field and provide evidence of the added value their invention brings, alongside a formal recommendation from the relevant authorities.

5. Elite specialists in environmental organisations

These are individuals holding leadership or specialised positions within recognised bodies. A bachelor's degree is the minimum academic requirement, and candidates must be nominated by the relevant authorities and submit nomination letters from their employer.

UAE Blue Residency: What applicants should know

Across all five categories, documentation is central to the process. Applicants are expected to provide accreditation proof, official certificates, and supporting letters that verify both the nature and the impact of their work in the environmental space.

The Blue Residency reflects the UAE's broader push to position itself as a global hub for climate and sustainability leadership, attracting professionals and innovators whose work aligns with that vision.

Full eligibility details and application requirements are available directly through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng